Sod turned for construction of BLUEWATER Shipping Stadium

– Major step in Guyana’s football development

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sprots – A momentous occasion in the development of football in Guyana took place yesterday with the official sod-turning ceremony for the new Blue Water Shipping Stadium at Durban Park.

The ceremony marked the beginning of what is expected to be a transformative project for the country’s sports infrastructure, particularly in football, and was attended by high-ranking officials from CONCACAF, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), and Blue Water Shipping.

Leading the historic moment was FIFA Vice President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, who turned the first sod alongside GFF President Wayne Forde.

Also in attendance were other GFF officials and representatives from CONCACAF, as well as stakeholders from Blue Water Shipping, the company behind the investment in the facility.

The event signals the start of a construction project that will bring state-of-the-art football facilities to Durban Park and play a critical role in Guyana’s ambition to grow as a football nation.

The Blue Water Shipping Stadium will serve as a dedicated venue for football in Guyana, with a primary focus on developing youth programs, expanding local competitions, and providing a home for the national team, the Golden Jaguars.

The facility is expected to be a cornerstone in the development of the sport, providing modern amenities and a high-quality pitch that will meet international standards.

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony, Montagliani expressed his excitement for the project and its potential to elevate football in Guyana.

He said this stadium is not just a physical structure; it represents the future of football in Guyana; a country which he said has shown great passion for the sport, and the facility will allow that passion to be nurtured, developed, and showcased on a larger stage.

GFF President Wayne Forde echoed these sentiments, expanding on the importance of the stadium in the federation’s strategic plans for football development.

Blue Water Shipping’s significant investment in the stadium highlights the company’s commitment to the development of sports in Guyana.

The Denmark-based company, which operates globally in logistics and shipping, has made a long-term pledge to support football in Guyana as part of its broader mission to invest in the communities where it operates.

The construction of the Blue Water Shipping Stadium is aligned with the Government of Guyana’s larger goal of transforming the country’s sports ecosystem.

As part of a broader strategy to invest in sports infrastructure, the government has prioritized the development of facilities like the new stadium to promote sports tourism, create jobs, and provide opportunities for young athletes to thrive.

President Irfaan Ali has previously spoken about his administration’s vision to build a sustainable sports economy in Guyana, with football playing a central role.

With this new stadium, it is said that Guyana will have the ability to host regional and international football tournaments, increasing the visibility of the sport and giving local players a platform to compete at higher levels.

The facility is also expected to play a key role in the government’s push for youth engagement in sports, providing the next generation of athletes with the necessary resources and facilities to develop their skills from an early age.

As construction begins, the anticipation builds for a facility that will fuel the dreams of young footballers and elevate Guyana’s standing in the world of sports.