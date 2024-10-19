President Ali, Montagliani share plans for football development in Guyana

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sprots – In a significant step towards advancing the country’s football infrastructure and overall sports development, President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, yesterday met with FIFA Vice President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani at State House.

The meeting, which was attended by a high-level delegation from both FIFA and CONCACAF, highlighted the Government of Guyana’s growing focus on building a sustainable sports economy, with football at its core.

During the discussions, President Ali expressed his administration’s strong commitment to elevating sports in Guyana, especially football, with the goal of transforming it into a thriving sector that contributes to national development.

President Ali emphasized the need for partnerships and investments from international bodies like CONCACAF, which he sees as essential in shaping the future of sports in the country.

President Ali also underscored the Government’s special relationship with the national football team, the Golden Jaguars.

The conversation also turned to Guyana’s strategic geographical location, which the President believes positions the country as a key player in regional football development.

He urged CONCACAF to invest more in football within the Caribbean and the surrounding region, advocating for greater focus on stimulating action and competitiveness.

In response, CONCACAF President Montagliani praised Guyana’s enthusiasm and vision for sports development, highlighting the importance of collaboration between governments and international sporting bodies.

He assured President Ali that CONCACAF is committed to playing a supportive role in developing football infrastructure and programmes in Guyana, starting with grassroots initiatives and capacity building.

One of the key areas discussed was the Government of Guyana’s long-term plans for building a sports economy that can generate jobs, stimulate tourism, and foster national unity.

President Ali outlined his administration’s vision for Guyana to become a hub for sports tourism, with football, cricket, and athletics leading the charge. He noted that investments in sports infrastructure, such as stadiums and training facilities, would play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

Montagliani expressed his excitement about the Government’s plans, particularly its potential to boost football in the region, pointing to the importance of nurturing youth talent and building professional pathways for players, coaches, and administrators.

Another important area of discussion was the broader development of football in the Caribbean.

President Ali urged CONCACAF to pay special attention to the region, highlighting the need for more investment in regional tournaments, coaching programmes, and youth academies. He believes that stronger regional football will benefit all member nations, including Guyana, by raising the standard of competition and creating more opportunities for players to showcase their talent.

President Ali concluded the meeting by reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to working closely with FIFA and CONCACAF to build a vibrant and successful football culture in the country, one that can inspire future generations and put Guyana on the global sporting map.