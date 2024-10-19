GFF launches exciting nationwide Girls U13 Football Championship

Kaieteur Sprots – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has made a significant step to promote women’s football in the country, by rolling out an innovative Courts Under-13 Girls Nationwide Football Championship. The announcement was made during an official launch event held yesterday at the National Training Center in Providence.

The championship aims to harness the abilities of young female athletes while creating a new generation players in a fun and friendly atmosphere that encourages both growth and competition. This tournament will provide young girls from various communities across Guyana the opportunity to develop their football skills in a structured and competitive environment.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant push to improve women’s football, and the Courts Secondary School’s Under-13 Football initiative marks a critical step in creating pathways for young girls in football.

Meanwhile, during a featured address, the GFF President Wayne Forde emphasized the importance of this new and innovative tournament. “Over the next couple of weeks, we (the federation) will be formalizing the structure for the nationwide secondary school Under-13 championship. This initiative will enable young girls to entertain their classmates, parents, siblings, and friends,” Forde said. He also expressed excitement about visiting the various competition venues once the tournament kicks off.

Forde drew parallels with the recently concluded Under-15 Blue Water Championship, which saw 40 young women from around the country, including the hinterland regions representing Guyana in the CONCACAF U-15 Championship. He noted that these tournaments provide young athletes with the opportunity to showcase their talents on a larger stage, which could lead to future opportunities in international competitions.

President of CONCACAF and Vice President of FIFA, Victor Montagliani also spoke at the event, highlighting the broader significance of women’s football. “Women’s football is not just the future of football; it’s the present. To see you running around and enjoying the game tells me that football here is on the rise,” Montagliani said, addressing the young athletes in attendance. He encouraged them to view football as a lifelong gift, with opportunities to pursue careers in various aspects of the game.

The programme set to kick off countrywide in the coming weeks, excitement is building for this transformative tournament.