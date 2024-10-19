Final four to be decided today

Petra-Courts 11th Annual Optical Pee Wee U11 Football C/ship

Kaieteur Sprots – The Courts Optical Pee Wee U11 Football Championship has been an exhilarating journey, featuring 32 teams and four weeks of intense action. Today, the competition reaches a critical juncture as the final four teams will be decided in the quarterfinals, setting the stage for the 2024 semi-finals.

Sponsored by Unicomer Guyana Inc. under the Courts Optical brand, the quarterfinal matches will take place today at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue. The top teams including; Santa Rosa Primary, West Ruimveldt Primary, Belladrum Primary, Enterprise Primary, Marian Academy, Rosignol Primary and St Pius Primary will battle for a coveted spot in the semi-final round.

Over the past weeks, the tournament has seen thrilling matches and standout individual performances. One of the most exciting stories has been Enterprise Primary, an underdog team that quickly made a name for itself. In their opening match, they dominated FE Pollard with a resounding 10-0 win, thanks to the dynamic duo of Dontay Kowlessar and Shine Arthur, who each netted four goals. The Kowlessar-Arthur partnership will be crucial again as they face Marian Academy today in a match that could secure their semi-final spot.

Another clash to watch is between Rosignol Primary and last year’s champions, St Pius Primary. Rosignol has been a formidable team, but St Pius has been nothing short of dominant, racking up 21 goals in four games during the preliminary rounds with commanding victories over Smith Memorial, FE Pollard, and Georgetown International Academy (GIA). Their quarterfinal matchup promises to be intense, as St Pius looks to continue their title defence.

St Pius Primary has also made waves in the 2024 edition, cruising through the round-robin stage with ease. They opened with a massive 12-0 win over St Mary Primary, followed by a 4-1 victory over Winfer Garden. In subsequent rounds, they continued their winning streak with a convincing victory against Tucville Primary and a 2-0 triumph over School of the Nation.

St John the Baptist Primary is another team to keep an eye on, boasting a rock-solid defense that has helped them secure four wins from four games. They will face off against a strong Belladrum side today in their quest for a semi-final berth.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by Courts Optical, with additional support from MVP Sports, Stena Drilling, Sterling Products Limited, and Igloo Ice Cream. Organized by the Petra Organisation, the event is endorsed by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.