ExxonMobil asked to assist EPA in investigating seepage of oily substance in West Dem homes

Kaieteur News – American oil giant, ExxonMobil has been asked to assist the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in investigating the seepage of an oily substance through the floors of West Demerara residents.

Media and Communications Supervisor for ExxonMobil, Meghan MacDonald in an invited comment told this newspaper, “The EPA asked our environmental experts to assist them in this investigation, and we are happy to provide that expertise.”

She was keen to note that there is currently no evidence or reason to believe these incidents have anything to do with the company’s oil production, some 190 kilometers offshore.

Moreover, MacDonald said the Gas-to-Energy pipeline, constructed by Exxon is presently not operational. She also pointed out that the pipeline will transport gas and not oil.

A 62-year old resident of Crane, West Bank Demerara first reported the appearance of the substance to the EPA. She told Kaieteur News in an interview on Monday that she has been living in fear for her health since discovering the substance on October 3.

Basmatie Singh said she was cleaning the bottom flat of her two-story home, located a short distance from the sea front when she noticed several drops of an oily substance on her tiles. The woman immediately summoned her son who lives with her.

She said they touched the substance which had an oil consistency. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was alerted of the situation on October 7. A team from the EPA, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) visited Singh’s home on October 8.

The team conducted tests and took samples of the substance for further testing offsite. The family was later informed by the EPA during a second visit to their home on October 11 that the living room area was high in Sulphur Dioxide.

Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), according to the American Lung Association, is a gaseous air pollutant composed of sulfur and oxygen. “SO 2 forms when sulfur-containing fuel such as coal, petroleum oil, or diesel is burned,” the Association said. Inhaling this gas can be extremely dangerous to human health causing wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness and other problems. According to the American Lung Association, “Long-term exposure at high levels increases respiratory symptoms and reduces the ability of the lungs to function.”

When Kaieteur News visited the Crane home, the strong fumes penetrated the masks worn by the reporters. The smell almost resembled that of acetone, a strong chemical used by nail technicians. Droplets of the liquid substance were seen across what used to be Singh’s living room. The fumes forced reporters out as a burning sensation of the eyes and nose were experienced.

Basmatie said these symptoms were very common to her, as she also reported feeling nauseous and experiencing severe headaches and blistering of her skin.

Another citizen, who resides just streets away, in the same village, Nandanie Singh reported experiencing similar oil like substance appearing on the floor tiles of her kitchen.

She told this newspaper that the strange matter started appearing on the floors over eight months ago. The family however did not notice any strong fumes in their homes.

“I called them [Tuesday] and they came [Wednesday]. The EPA tell we that is the dust, moisture and heat causing it. They said because we cooking in the kitchen, it could have spots of grease and oil on floor. They said that even the chemicals from the bottom of the rubber mats can cause the spots to appear,” she said.

Nandanie said that the EPA said too that they didn’t find any toxic gas present in their home.

ExxonMobil has laid a 12-inch pipeline a stone’s throw away from Singh’s home. The pipeline is connected to the Liza One and Liza Two Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) offshore. It will transport gas to the Wales Development site.

In August, Exxon completed hooking up the pipeline to the two FPSOs. The company had said it would pump an earthen gas – like nitrogen – along with water into the structure, until the construction of the gas plants is completed at Wales.