Crane residents fearful as mysterious oily substance seeps through house floor

…says strong fumes casing headaches, skin irritation, burning of eyes and nose

By: Rehanna Ramsay and Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News- A Crane, West Coast Demerara resident is living in constant fear for her health since the appearance of a mysterious oily substance in her living room on October 3.

The 67-year old woman, Basmatie Singh resides with her son. The woman told this newspaper that she discovered drops of an oily substance in the bottom flat of her two-story home, a short distance from the sea front, while cleaning.

Singh who has been living in the area for the past 17 years said she had never encountered the substance before. “The first time I see this thing is when I was cleaning. I cleaned outside the house then I came inside and start clean and I notice this thing on the tiles, so I call my son and show him. We remove the mat and we observe oil at other spots and then we move the furniture and start to see one and two different spots and then he decided to call some persons and they came,” she explained.

Both Basmatie and her son said they touched the substance which had an oil consistency. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was alerted of the situation on October 7. A team from the EPA, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) visited Singh’s home on October 8.

The team conducted tests and took samples of the substance for further testing offsite. The family was later informed by the EPA during a second visit to their home on October 11 that the living room area was high in Sulphur Dioxide.

Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), according to the American Lung Association, is a gaseous air pollutant composed of sulfur and oxygen. “SO 2 forms when sulfur-containing fuel such as coal, petroleum oil, or diesel is burned,” the Association said. Inhaling this gas can be extremely dangerous to human health causing wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness and other problems. According to the American Lung Association, “Long-term exposure at high levels increases respiratory symptoms and reduces the ability of the lungs to function.”

“They took the samples and told me it is for further investigation but they told me the EPA does not have the necessary equipment to get the job done. They have to do a report to ExxonMobil, they have the necessary equipment to do the sample but unless they do the report or Geology and Mines, the EPA can’t do anything,” the resident related.

The family has shared their concerns with the ExxonMobil Grievance team. The oil company reportedly informed them that they were awaiting a report; they have since not heard from Exxon.

Discomfort

While the family awaits word from the authorities, they have been living in discomfort. “Me had to move out me chair, me mat, everything from this area. I used to cook in my downstairs and I can’t do that anymore. I have to cook outside,” the woman explained.

When Kaieteur News visited the Crane home, the strong fumes penetrated the masks worn by the reporters. The smell almost resembled that of acetone, a strong chemical used by nail technicians. Droplets of the liquid substance were seen across what used to be Singh’s living room. The fumes forced reporters out as a burning sensation of the eyes and nose were experienced.

Basmatie said these symptoms were very common to her, as she also reported feeling nauseous and experiencing severe headaches.

“Right now we just want answers. We want to know what really is going on here so we can move forward,” Singh pleaded.

The woman and her son said although a large team of over one dozen persons visited their home; no advice was shared with the family. They have however taken a few measures to try to protect themselves from the high scented fumes.

“The EPA didn’t tell us what to do, so our life is kind of on pause until we know for certain what this thing is. As you can see some kind of gas, oil or chemical substance is seeping through the floor. We are living here but we are unsure of what it is at the moment. We are not staying downstairs and we move out the furniture. We want to know what is going on, so we can decide what to do,” she told Kaieteur News. The woman has created a make shift wall, using black plastic bags to prevent the fumes from travelling across their home.

Basmatie and her son are hoping that their concerns can be dealt with urgently. “Based on my little research, sulfur dioxide is found in gas and petroleum activities and can lead to health issues.” In her bid to understand what may be happening in her home, the woman said she reached out to neighbours, who she said have not detected the same leaks.

Oil and gas activities

American oil giant, ExxonMobil has laid a 12-inch pipeline a stone’s throw away from Singh’s home. The pipeline is connected to the Liza One and Liza Two Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) offshore. It will transport gas to the Wales Development site.

In August, Exxon completed hooking up the pipeline to the two FPSOs. The company had said it would pump an earthen gas- like nitrogen- along with water into the structure, until the construction of the gas plants is completed at Wales.

Similar complaint

Following Kaieteur News’ visit on Monday, another family reached out to this publication complaining of the discovery of a similar substance. The family lives blocks away from Singh. This newspaper understands that the substance appears oily on the tiles. The family said it has since alerted the EPA.

Meanwhile, this publication also spoke to residents who live nearby to the gas pipeline. They complained about noise and dust pollution as a result of the gas pipeline activities being conducted by Exxon near the sea defence at Crane.

EPA responds

In an invited comment on Tuesday, the Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram acknowledged receipt of the report by Singh. He said, “We are investigating with GGMC. We have also requested EMGL to investigate as well, as part of their grievance mechanism. So far the information gathered is inconclusive. We are taking samples to have it lab tested to determine what it is, and further onsite testing.”

When asked if the Agency received reports of similar discoveries across Crane, the Director did not respond.

In a subsequent statement on Tuesday evening, the EPA explained that on October 10, 2024, the agency received a report from Crane Village, West Coast Demerara, regarding a substance seeping from the ground.

In response to the report, the EPA said that its Emergency Response Unit promptly mobilized to the site to conduct an initial investigation.

“The Agency is currently collaborating with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), GUYSUCO, and the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) to identify the cause and nature of the seepage,” the regulator noted.

In the meantime, the agency urged residents in the immediate vicinity to “remain calm and exercise patience” as the investigation proceeds. Further, affected residents are advised to avoid the impacted areas within their homes for their safety.

EPA pointed out that it has engaged Exxon and that the company will be investigating as part of its grievance mechanism.