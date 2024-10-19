De complications more than de cash grant

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Vee Pee claim how since de cash grant announcement, people start turn up at he gate like if is Christmas Eve at de mall. But dem boys wonder if he gat cameras to show dis so-called avalanche, or if he just hearin’ voices in he head. Now, dem boys ain’t doubting he, but it look like he more concerned about who at de gate than who about to double-dip de system.

Now, dem boys got a question fuh he: how yuh plan to stop de smart man who want to tek more than he fair share? With all dem brains in government, yuh mean to tell we that nobody see dis coming? Wah kind of decision-making is dat? Like de grant idea come first, and de common sense come last!

Leh we break it down simple fuh yuh, Vee Pee. Yuh ever think how easy it is fuh a non-resident to come tek a piece of de pie? How yuh stopping dem from showing up wid dey ID today, and then dey passport tomorrow? One time by de market, next time by de stadium. Before yuh blink, yuh money done, and dem hustlers laughing all de way to de bank.

De people want to know how yuh fixing dis one. Yuh get a whole set of folks excited, but how yuh goin’ handle de ones who know how to tek advantage of de system? Dem boys seh is one thing to hand out de cash, but is another thing to ensure de right people get it. Otherwise, is like trying to fill a bucket with a hole at de bottom.

So tell we, Vee Pee, what magic yuh plan to use to keep dem smart man at bay? Yuh might need more than cameras at yuh gate. Dem boys waiting fuh de answers, cause right now it look like de cash grant got more holes than a fisherman’s net. And if yuh can’t plug dem holes, well, yuh might as well call it a free-for-all!

Talk half. Leff half.