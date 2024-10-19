Battle for individual, regional supremacy begins today

2024 CAC BB&F Championships

Kaieteur Sprots – After months of preparations, it is now time for the athletes, who’ve undergone rigorous training, to display their chiselled and flawless physiques in front of an anticipated large audience this evening, at the National Cultural Centre.

From 14:00hrs to 21:00hrs the Pre-judging and Finals Part 1 of the 2024 Central America & Caribbean Body Building & Fitness Championships will be staged.

With over 150 athletes and 20 countries confirmed, the NCC will be a hive of activities as the juggernauts of body building and fitness showcase their physiques as they battle for individual and regional supremacy in the sport.

Host Guyana will be relying on seasoned campaigners such as Mr. Physique Emmerson Campbell, body builder Julio Sinclair, Miss Physique Christina Ramsammy and Melitha Fernandes Anderson among others to bring glory to the nation.

On the other hand, countries such as regional powerhouse Barbados, St. Lucia, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, El Salvador, Haiti and Antigua & Barbuda, are all considered strong contenders capable of making life difficult for the locals.

The quest for Pro-Card status as usual is an intriguing segment of the championships and Campbell, Sinclair, both of whom have been knocking at the door for a few years now must feel its time to claim this elusive accolade.

According to both, it will be a significant achievement in their careers and achieving such in front of their home support will be something special.

The competition commences today and concludes tomorrow with the big showdown for individual titles and regional supremacy.