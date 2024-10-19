Latest update October 19th, 2024 12:22 AM

Armed bandits rob Chinese businessman of $500,000 and two cell phones

Oct 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects, who are allegedly involved in the robbery of a 45-year-old Chinese national at Panda Supermarket located in West Minister, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on September 26, 2024.

Police are in search of the two suspects

The victim has been identified as Zhou Jiabin.

Police reported that two armed, unidentifiable men committed the robbery. The duo stole two mobile phones valued at $264,000 and $500,000 cash.

Investigations disclosed that at about 20:12hrs, the victim was at the cash register in the lower flat of the supermarket when he noticed two men walking into the supermarket. The victim then claimed one of the suspects jumped over the counter, pointed a firearm at him, and removed the cash from the cash register.

The businessman was also beaten with the firearm and relieved of the two phones from his pants pocket. The suspects then made their escape on a red and black electric scooter.

Investigations are ongoing.

Sod turned for construction of BLUEWATER Shipping Stadium

Oct 19, 2024

– Major step in Guyana’s football development  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sprots – A momentous occasion in the development of football in Guyana took place yesterday with the official...
President Ali, Montagliani share plans for football development in Guyana

Oct 19, 2024

Oct 19, 2024

Battle for individual, regional supremacy begins today

Oct 19, 2024

Oct 19, 2024

GFF launches exciting nationwide Girls U13 Football Championship

Oct 19, 2024

Oct 19, 2024

Final four to be decided today

Oct 19, 2024

Oct 19, 2024

Budhan Memorial Turf Club horserace meet set for October 20

Oct 18, 2024

Oct 18, 2024

