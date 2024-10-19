Armed bandits rob Chinese businessman of $500,000 and two cell phones

Latest update October 19th, 2024 12:22 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects, who are allegedly involved in the robbery of a 45-year-old Chinese national at Panda Supermarket located in West Minister, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on September 26, 2024.
The victim has been identified as Zhou Jiabin.
Police reported that two armed, unidentifiable men committed the robbery. The duo stole two mobile phones valued at $264,000 and $500,000 cash.
Investigations disclosed that at about 20:12hrs, the victim was at the cash register in the lower flat of the supermarket when he noticed two men walking into the supermarket. The victim then claimed one of the suspects jumped over the counter, pointed a firearm at him, and removed the cash from the cash register.
The businessman was also beaten with the firearm and relieved of the two phones from his pants pocket. The suspects then made their escape on a red and black electric scooter.
Investigations are ongoing.
