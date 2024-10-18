Truck driver dies after collision with tractor

Latest update October 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 65-year-old man lost his life on Tuesday afternoon, after the driver of an unregistered tractor/trailer failed to stop and collided with the motor lorry he was driving on Litchfield Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
The dead man has been identified as Gokaran Lackram, who resided at Lot 41 ‘A’ Cotton Tree Village, WCB. The man who operated the tractor was identified as 52-year-old Sherlock George, of Lichfield Village, WCB.
Police reported that the accident occurred at about 17:45h, when Lackram was proceeding east along the northern side of Lichfield Public Road, negotiating a right bend. Whilst George was proceeding south from an access road, failed to stop at the Lichfield public road junction and ended up in the lorry’s path.
“This caused the front of the lorry to collide with the right side of the trailer,” Police reported. The impact severely damaged both vehicles. Lackram, along with two porters seated in the tray of the lorry, sustained injuries and were extracted from the wreckage in an unconscious state. They were promptly taken to Fort Wellington Hospital, where Lackram unfortunately died while receiving medical attention. The two porters were admitted in stable condition for observation.
