Ramnauth, Sinclair push Berbice to 6-wicket win over GCB XI – Van Lange half-century in vain 

Oct 18, 2024 Sports

2024 GCB Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament Round 3… 

Kaieteur Sports – A cracking half-century from Parmeshwar Ram, backed by Kevin Sinclair’s 5-fer saw Berbice sink the GCB XI by 6-wickets following yesterday’s third round double-header.

Kevin Sinclair had a good match yesterday in both departments. 

GCB XI, sent into bat first were indebted to Jonathan Van Lange who nailed a 62-ball 72 with four fours and five sixes, accounting for majority of the GCB XI’s meager total of 127 all out from 34 overs, at the Lusignan Ground.

Only Brandon Jaikaran (15) managed to come out the blocks with double figures, as Sinclair spun webs around the opposition with returns of 5-32, while fellow spinners Junior Sinclair and veteran Veerasammy Permaul each finished with 2 wickets.

Berbice made light work of the run chase as Ram stroked an aggressive 52 from 35 with 8 fours and six while Junior returned with bat, racing to 38 off 23, finding the ropes on six occasions with 4 of those sailing over the ropes.

The 53-run opening stand between Junior and Ram, paved the way for Kevin who finished the match with an unbeaten 12-ball 28, featuring 3 fours and pair of sixes which took his team to 128-4 in just 13.2 overs.

