Persaud half-century, in-form Lord steers Demerara to 37-run win 

Oct 18, 2024 Sports

2024 GCB Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament Round 3…Demerara vs. Essequibo 

Kaieteur Sports – Demerara completed a resounding 37-run win over Essequibo yesterday at Bourda, courtesy of some fine batting by Akshaya Persaud and their quality lot of spinners.

Persaud glued the innings together with his eye-catching 62 off 50, smashing 6 sixes with a solitary four, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (41) maintaining his form at the top of the order.

Contributions from all-rounders Ronaldo Alimohamed (39), Richie Looknauth (21), Devon Lord (16) and opener Matthew Nandu (18), took Demerara to a formidable 227-10 in 46 overs.

Essequibo had a good outing with the ball despite allowing Demerara to post a 200-plus score after allowing them to recover from a shaky position of 138-6.

Keemo Paul, fresh off a good CPL grabbed 3-43 as he kept his pace lively during his 10 over spell, while fellow seamer Quinten Sampson (2-33) and left-arm spinner/Captain Anthony Adams (2-20) did well despite allowing a Demerara recovery.

Essequibo’s pursuit ended with the score on 190 all out in the 46th over. It took a string of scores from Kanhaiya Ramkarran (39), Kemol Savory (30), Kevon Boodie (26), and Ricardo Adams (27) and Ricardo Peters (19).

Spinner Devon Lord again emerged as the top bowler with 3-51 finding support from Ashmead Nedd (2-33) and Persaud (2-8).

Peters and his namesake Adams got Essequibo off to a blazing start, taking the score to almost 60 by the 14th over. But due to the lack of losing their set batsmen at key phases, Essequibo found themselves short in the end.

Earlier, Persaud and Looknauth’s 5th wicket 50-run partnership was the turning point for Demerara after losing Chanderpaul and company following starts.

It took 40 deliveries for Persaud to raise his bat in acknowledgment of his 50, eventually giving his team the shot in the arm which allowed Alimohamed and Lord to power Demerara down the late stretch.

