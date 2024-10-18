Latest update October 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to spend $166M to construct three main access bridges

Oct 18, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has set aside approximately $166 million to construct and execute emergency works on three main access bridges across Regions Three, Four and 10.

The collapsed bridge at Enterprise, ECD. (Photo, Ministry of Public Works)

The collapsed bridge at Enterprise, ECD. (Photo, Ministry of Public Works)

This was disclosed on Wednesday during the reading of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The ministry had advertised for the emergency reconstruction of Three Friends Bridge in Region 10, construction of a steel, concrete and timber composite bridge for Enterprise Back Main Access, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in Region Four, and emergency works to Bell West No.2 Access Bridge (Canal No.2) West Bank Demerara in Region Three.

At the opening, it was revealed that a total of 40 contractors have applied for the contract. This publication understands that on September 27, the Ministry had posted on its Facebook page that emergency works are to be executed on the main bridge at Enterprise.

“Minister Deodat Indar and technical officials moments ago inspected the bridge at Enterprise that connects the community to Block 12 Non Pariel, ECD. A section of the bridge recently collapsed due to heavy duty traffic,” the Ministry posted.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Emergency Reconstruction of Three Friends Bridge Region 10, Construction of a Steel, Concrete & Timber Composite Bridge for Enterprise Back Main Access ECD Region 4 and Emergency Works to Bell West No.2 Access Bridge (Canal No.2) WBD Region 3).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Power & Light
Supply & Delivery of Termination & Splice Kits/Electrical Tapes Lots 1&2.

 

 

 

 

 

 


Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)
Design & Supervision of the Construction of the New Main Office of the DPP.

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Budhan Memorial Turf Club horserace meet set for October 20

Budhan Memorial Turf Club horserace meet set for October 20

Oct 18, 2024

Over $2M in cash and other incentives up for grabs    Kaieteur Sports – The Budhan Memorial Turf Club (BMTC) situated at No 66 Village Corentyne, Berbice is expected to come alive this...
Read More
Annual National Draughts Championship starts Sunday

Annual National Draughts Championship starts...

Oct 18, 2024

All systems in place for smooth execution of 2024 CAC

All systems in place for smooth execution of 2024...

Oct 18, 2024

Ramnauth, Sinclair push Berbice to 6-wicket win over GCB XI – Van Lange half-century in vain 

Ramnauth, Sinclair push Berbice to 6-wicket win...

Oct 18, 2024

Persaud half-century, in-form Lord steers Demerara to 37-run win 

Persaud half-century, in-form Lord steers...

Oct 18, 2024

Atlas Security Services Inc. Golf Tournament billed for tomorrow

Atlas Security Services Inc. Golf Tournament...

Oct 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]