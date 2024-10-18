Govt. to spend $166M to construct three main access bridges

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has set aside approximately $166 million to construct and execute emergency works on three main access bridges across Regions Three, Four and 10.

This was disclosed on Wednesday during the reading of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The ministry had advertised for the emergency reconstruction of Three Friends Bridge in Region 10, construction of a steel, concrete and timber composite bridge for Enterprise Back Main Access, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in Region Four, and emergency works to Bell West No.2 Access Bridge (Canal No.2) West Bank Demerara in Region Three.

At the opening, it was revealed that a total of 40 contractors have applied for the contract. This publication understands that on September 27, the Ministry had posted on its Facebook page that emergency works are to be executed on the main bridge at Enterprise.

“Minister Deodat Indar and technical officials moments ago inspected the bridge at Enterprise that connects the community to Block 12 Non Pariel, ECD. A section of the bridge recently collapsed due to heavy duty traffic,” the Ministry posted.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Emergency Reconstruction of Three Friends Bridge Region 10, Construction of a Steel, Concrete & Timber Composite Bridge for Enterprise Back Main Access ECD Region 4 and Emergency Works to Bell West No.2 Access Bridge (Canal No.2) WBD Region 3).

