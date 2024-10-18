Flying Ace to stage Percy Boyce Memorial Cycle Road Race this Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) continues its mission to promote and elevate cycling in Guyana, with this the club has teamed up with the children of Percy “Flamboyant Kid’ Boyce to stage the much anticipated Memorial Road Race event, scheduled for October 20. With the increase of local cycling events, the race promises to be an exciting celebration of local cycling talent and a tribute to Boyce’s legacy. The race scouts off on Sunday from Carifesta Avenue to Perseverance, Mahaicony, and back covering a grueling 30-mile distance.

Percy Boyce was a prominent figure in Guyana’s cycling scene during the 1950s, a period of political unrest which also opened opportunities for business diversification. Boyce a gifted cyclist ended his career abruptly due to personal issues caused by the political-ills that gripped the country during that era. Despite his premature retirement from the sport, Boyce left an indelible mark on the local sporting landscape, not only with his competitive skills but with his vibrant and free-spirited personality.

Now, Boyce’s memory will be honoured with a road race that challenges today’s top cyclists to emulate the grit and determination that defined his career. The race is set to pedal off at 13:00 hours from Carifesta Avenue. Cyclists will navigate the bustling East Coast road to Perseverance (commonly known as Half-Way Tree), before turning around and retracing the same route back to Georgetown for the finish.

Cyclists will compete in a variety of categories, including Seniors, Juniors, Veterans Under 50, Veterans Over 50, and Category Four races. Monetary prizes will be awarded to competitors placing first through sixth in several categories, adding extra incentive to what promises to be an intense 30-mile battle of endurance and speed.

Known figure, Hughie Pickering offered a reflection on Boyce’s career and influence, remarking, “Percy Boyce was ahead of his time. He was a member of the B.G.A.C. Cycling Club, led by Barry Massay.” Pickering recalled Boyce’s rapid ascent through the cycling ranks in the mid-1950s, from novice to elite status by the early 1960s. “He competed against greats like George ‘Boy Blue’ Cumberbatch, Dennis Phillips, Carl Nicholson, Boogie DeFreitas, and Bunny Elphage. Percy was equally talented and competitive among them.”

The Percy Boyce Memorial Road Race is expected to be a thrilling display of cycling prowess and a fitting tribute to one of the sport’s great pioneers.