EPA invites residents with oily seepage in homes to make report

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has invited residents to report any occurrence of oily substance seeping into their homes.

In a public missive on Thursday, issued in response to a Kaieteur News article, the agency denied that it downplayed any reports received by citizens in relation to oily substance seeping through their floors.

The newspaper in an article ‘More West Dem residents complain of suspected oil seepage, explosion of floor tiles,’ reported that the agency dismissed concerns raised by residents in Crane, West Coast Demerara.

A Crane, West Coast Demerara resident, Nandanie Singh in an interview with the publication said that after noticing the strange substance coming through the floor tiles in her kitchen, she called the EPA who visited the following day. The team however related to her that the spots on her floor were due to dust and moisture. “I called them [Tuesday] and they came [Wednesday]. The EPA tell we that is the dust, moisture and heat causing it. They said because we cooking in the kitchen, it could have spots of grease and oil on the floor. They said that even the chemicals from the bottom of the rubber mats can cause the spots to appear,” she said.

The family is however concerned as the substance reappears after being cleaned daily. “When you touch it, it feel like oily, greasy and it appears on top of the tile and between the crease at night and in the morning,” Singh told this publication.

On Thursday, EPA confirmed receiving reports from residents on the West Coast of Demerara, noting that it immediately began to send investigative teams for site inspections and to collect samples for testing where necessary. EPA said, “The Agency is still actively continuing investigations and, when completed, will notify all relevant parties. The Agency will take any action necessary based on the findings from these investigations.” The body therefore denied downplaying concerns raised in that regard.

It thanked residents for contacting the agency and providing information to the investigating team. Further, the agency urged residents who notice similar occurrences to contact any of the following numbers: 592-225-5467-68, 592-225-6044, 592-225-6048, 592-225-0506, 592-225-5471 and 592-225-5472, or via email [email protected].