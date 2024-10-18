De government gat fickle pride

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh that de government so stubborn, it can’t even bend to tie it own shoelace. Imagine, when de government announce de $200,000 cash grant per household, de Opposition suggest instead, “Look, just give a cash grant to every adult over 18, make it simple.”

But no sooner de government announce de $200,000 cash grant to households. dat, phones start ringing like Christmas morning at de Ministers’ houses. But these weren’t happy calls. People start to complain, “Hey, if one person collect de grant, me na gon see a cent!” Whole heap of family feuds start brewing. Some family members ready to block each other faster than a bad ex on Facebook.

All of a sudden, de government seh, “Well, we listening to the people!” But everybody know dem listening skills like de one student who sit in de back of class and only wake up when de bell ring. Dem boys seh, is de Opposition who suggest that every adult get a cash grant. But de government nah want give de Opposition no credit so dem claim dem Ministers phone was ringing off de hook.

De government ain’t want to admit that de Opposition right. So, instead, dem claim dat is people calling wah cause dem fuh change dem mind and to every adult Guyanese a grant. Yeah right, like how dem always been planning to fix de electricity problem in de country. De thing is, dem pride just too big to admit that de Opposition been onto something sensible.

But you see, dem boys know that if de Opposition suggest that de sun should shine tomorrow, de government might just try to bring some rain instead. At de end of the day, even when de wisdom coming from de other side, dem boys know de government would rather stumble on its own than pick up a good idea handed to dem. Pride does do funny things to people, but stubborn pride? Pride and pettiness does turn easy roads into rocky paths.

Talk half. Leff half