Budhan Memorial Turf Club horserace meet set for October 20

Over $2M in cash and other incentives up for grabs

Kaieteur Sports – The Budhan Memorial Turf Club (BMTC) situated at No 66 Village Corentyne, Berbice is expected to come alive this Sunday, 20th October when they host a one day horserace meet.

Six races are listed for the day with over $2M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs.

The feature event is for 3-year old animals and all K class and lower horses over one mile. The winning purse is $250,000 and trophy.

There is an L class open race over 6 furlongs for a winning purse of $150,000 and trophies.

The two year old maiden horses will compete over 6 furlongs for a winner’s take of $100,000 and trophy.

The L2 and lower class horses will also race over 6 furlongs for a first prize of $100,000 and trophy.

There is a race for M and lower horses for a pole position take of $60,000 and trophy.

The final event will see farm horses racing for a $60,000 winner’s money and trophy also over 6 furlongs.

The track is in good condition and an action packed day of racing is anticipated.

Interested persons can contact any member of the Club for further information.

Race time is 13:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)