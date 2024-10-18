Budhan Memorial Turf Club horserace meet set for October 20

Latest update October 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2024 Sports
Over $2M in cash and other incentives up for grabs
Kaieteur Sports – The Budhan Memorial Turf Club (BMTC) situated at No 66 Village Corentyne, Berbice is expected to come alive this Sunday, 20th October when they host a one day horserace meet.
Six races are listed for the day with over $2M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs.
The feature event is for 3-year old animals and all K class and lower horses over one mile. The winning purse is $250,000 and trophy.
There is an L class open race over 6 furlongs for a winning purse of $150,000 and trophies.
The two year old maiden horses will compete over 6 furlongs for a winner’s take of $100,000 and trophy.
The L2 and lower class horses will also race over 6 furlongs for a first prize of $100,000 and trophy.
There is a race for M and lower horses for a pole position take of $60,000 and trophy.
The final event will see farm horses racing for a $60,000 winner’s money and trophy also over 6 furlongs.
The track is in good condition and an action packed day of racing is anticipated.
Interested persons can contact any member of the Club for further information.
Race time is 13:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 18, 2024Over $2M in cash and other incentives up for grabs Kaieteur Sports – The Budhan Memorial Turf Club (BMTC) situated at No 66 Village Corentyne, Berbice is expected to come alive this...
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024
Peeping Tom… Do the right thing, President Ali! Kaieteur News – An independent review of the investigation into... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]