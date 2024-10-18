Latest update October 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Atlas Security Services Inc. Golf Tournament billed for tomorrow

Oct 18, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is set to host the Atlas Security Services Inc. Golf Tournament on Saturday, October 19, at 12:30 p.m. The event serves as a vital prelude to the much-anticipated Brava Guyana Open 2024, offering golfers an opportunity to hone their skills ahead of the tournament.

LGC Captain Ayube Subhan (right) receiving sponsorship from Atlas Security Services Inc.

LGC Captain Ayube Subhan (right) receiving sponsorship from Atlas Security Services Inc.

This upcoming event will be a medal play tournament divided into two distinct flights, based on players’ handicaps, Flight 1: Handicap range of 0-14 and Flight 2: Handicap range of 15-28. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each flight. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to compete for special awards in two key categories namely Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin.

LGC President Anasha Ally remarked on the importance of the event, stating, “We were looking to have back-to-back tournaments leading up to the Brava Guyana Open so that golfers can have the necessary practice. Lusignan Golf Club is very grateful to have Atlas Security Services Inc. for sponsoring this tournament leading up to the Brava Guyana Open.”

As the sponsor, Atlas Security Service has demonstrated a commitment not only to fostering competitive golf but also to upholding excellence in its core mission. Atlas Security prides itself on delivering cost-effective, efficient, and professional security services to its diverse clientele.

With an emphasis on training, leadership, and a strict code of conduct, the company has established a strong reputation for providing protection and security services that are second to none. Their services are designed to safeguard homes, properties, assets, and livelihoods, ensuring a safe environment for all their clients.

The partnership between Atlas Security and LGC underscores the mutual dedication to excellence, whether in professional golf or the provision of security services.

The Lusignan Golf Club invites all golf enthusiasts to participate in this exciting event as it promises both competitive gameplay and opportunities for skill refinement in anticipation of the Brava Guyana Open 2024.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Budhan Memorial Turf Club horserace meet set for October 20

Budhan Memorial Turf Club horserace meet set for October 20

Oct 18, 2024

Over $2M in cash and other incentives up for grabs    Kaieteur Sports – The Budhan Memorial Turf Club (BMTC) situated at No 66 Village Corentyne, Berbice is expected to come alive this...
Read More
Annual National Draughts Championship starts Sunday

Annual National Draughts Championship starts...

Oct 18, 2024

All systems in place for smooth execution of 2024 CAC

All systems in place for smooth execution of 2024...

Oct 18, 2024

Ramnauth, Sinclair push Berbice to 6-wicket win over GCB XI – Van Lange half-century in vain 

Ramnauth, Sinclair push Berbice to 6-wicket win...

Oct 18, 2024

Persaud half-century, in-form Lord steers Demerara to 37-run win 

Persaud half-century, in-form Lord steers...

Oct 18, 2024

Atlas Security Services Inc. Golf Tournament billed for tomorrow

Atlas Security Services Inc. Golf Tournament...

Oct 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]