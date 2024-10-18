Atlas Security Services Inc. Golf Tournament billed for tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is set to host the Atlas Security Services Inc. Golf Tournament on Saturday, October 19, at 12:30 p.m. The event serves as a vital prelude to the much-anticipated Brava Guyana Open 2024, offering golfers an opportunity to hone their skills ahead of the tournament.

This upcoming event will be a medal play tournament divided into two distinct flights, based on players’ handicaps, Flight 1: Handicap range of 0-14 and Flight 2: Handicap range of 15-28. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each flight. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to compete for special awards in two key categories namely Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin.

LGC President Anasha Ally remarked on the importance of the event, stating, “We were looking to have back-to-back tournaments leading up to the Brava Guyana Open so that golfers can have the necessary practice. Lusignan Golf Club is very grateful to have Atlas Security Services Inc. for sponsoring this tournament leading up to the Brava Guyana Open.”

As the sponsor, Atlas Security Service has demonstrated a commitment not only to fostering competitive golf but also to upholding excellence in its core mission. Atlas Security prides itself on delivering cost-effective, efficient, and professional security services to its diverse clientele.

With an emphasis on training, leadership, and a strict code of conduct, the company has established a strong reputation for providing protection and security services that are second to none. Their services are designed to safeguard homes, properties, assets, and livelihoods, ensuring a safe environment for all their clients.

The partnership between Atlas Security and LGC underscores the mutual dedication to excellence, whether in professional golf or the provision of security services.

The Lusignan Golf Club invites all golf enthusiasts to participate in this exciting event as it promises both competitive gameplay and opportunities for skill refinement in anticipation of the Brava Guyana Open 2024.