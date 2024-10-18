Annual National Draughts Championship starts Sunday

Latest update October 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Annual National Draughts Association Championship begins on Sunday, October 20th and continues for three consecutive Sundays. The games are scheduled to play at the Transport Sports club pavilion.
The first game on Sunday would involve the ‘B’ Class players. This includes junior and beginners. However, the top five finishers would qualify to play in the senior category the following Sunday.
The current B champion is Esan Anderson. If Anderson wins again he would qualify to move up to the senior level. Navin Meghbarran is another contender for the title. Aubrey Rowe and Dr. Ivor English are expected to give a good account for themselves, while teacher Ramsagar Singh is one to watch.
The games are scheduled to start at 10.00 am sharp. Entrance fee is $700 per person which includes a snack. Georgetown Draughts Coordinator Mr. Steve Bacchus is delegated to referee the day’s event, while Mr. Jiaram is the chief Arbitrator.
Guyana Beverage Inc. has stepped in once again to supply their Turbo, Oasis and other beverages for the players.
Bel Air Rubis, Puran Bros, M&M snackette, Attorney at Law Elias Gentle and Ahmad Hydraulic at Bagotstown have also stepped in with sponsorship.
For any queries call 614-6671 or 696-0998.
