All systems in place for smooth execution of 2024 CAC

Kaieteur News – Over the next two days, this oil-rich nation of Guyana will have another opportunity to showcase itself as capable of hosting international sporting events when the curtains are raised to signal the start of the 2024 CAC Body Building & Fitness Championships, at the National Cultural Centre.

This pronouncement was made by Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, who was present at yesterday’s Press Conference to formally announce the hosting of the 2024 c/ships.

Ninvalle, who represented the Government through its affiliates the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport and the National Sports Commission (NSC), shortly after welcoming the officials and athletes, confirmed the Government’s support for the event.

“We are pleased to be associated with the championships,” informing that they (Government) are the biggest contributor, while adding that it is a clear indicator of their continued commitment towards the development of sports and athletes in this country.

The experienced administrator revealed that the Ministry and the NSC have been involved in the planning of the event from ‘jump street’, holding daily meetings with the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) in an effort to ensure that all systems are in place for a smooth execution of the c/ships.

Also, present at the occasion were President of the GBBFF Keavon Bess, Treasurer of the CAC FBC Edward Malone, Vice-President of the CACFBC Roger Boyce, Twins Manufacturing representative Noah Ferouz and GBBFF Organising Secretary Videsh Sookram.

Bess in his brief remarks first thanked all the sponsors that included the Government, Guyana Olympic Association, Twins Manufacturing, Fitness Express, Camille’s Academy, Bounty Farms Ltd, Republic Bank and all the other entities that contributed to the c/ships.

He then welcomed all the visitors and urged that that they put on a fantastic display in front of the large Guyanese audience that is anticipated to converge at the venue.

Malone in his presentation said that the governing body was pleased to be back in Guyana to witness the hosting of the event, adding that he expects the competition will be exciting and competitive.

He added that with the incentive of athletes having the opportunity to achieve Pro Cards it brings more excitement and toughness to the competition.

Boyce, a Barbadian, reminded how competitive their teams are usually and how much he expects them to perform outstandingly despite the anticipated large home support for the hosts.

Barbados is known for its body building and fitness prowess on the CAC circuit and according to Boyce he is predicting another dominant performance from the ‘Land of the Flying Fish’.

Ferouz said the entity was proud to be on board again and wished all the athletes’ success during the competition.