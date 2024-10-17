Linden Mayor urges collaborative approach to tackling migrant crisis

Kaieteur News – Mayor of Linden, Sharma has urged local authorities and national agencies to work together on a comprehensive response to the rising number of displaced migrants seeking refuge in Linden, Region 10.

“Linden is a compassionate community that values human dignity. However, we must ensure that our resources and infrastructure are adequate to support both our citizens and the incoming migrant population,” said the Mayor in a press statement.

During a virtual press conference held on Wednesday, the Mayor urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to involve local stakeholders, including Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) and community leaders, in enhancing capacity for humanitarian assistance while protecting the town’s resources and infrastructure.

Solomon said in the statement, “A balanced approach is essential. We need sustainable solutions that respect the needs of our citizens and maintain public order during this period of transition.”

Nevertheless, in the statement, it is highlighted that in its first year, the newly elected fifth Council of the Municipality of Linden identified the urgent need for a thorough understanding of the town’s socio-economic situation.

“Despite formally requesting recent National Census data from the Bureau of Statistics, the Council has yet to receive a response,” the Mayor highlighted in the press statement.

As such, this has reportedly hindered the ability of the Council and key stakeholders to pursue in socio-economic household index survey. “Such as the Regional Democratic Council (RDC 10), the Linden Chamber of Commerce, and the Region 10 Tourism Association, to make informed decisions on resource allocation, policy development, and social programmes,” the Mayor explained.

“Without reliable data, we cannot implement the targeted social programmes and infrastructure improvements that our town desperately needs,” said Mayor Solomon in the statement.

It is further outlined that the survey, scheduled for October 2024, will provide the necessary data for evidence-based decision-making to ensure equitable resource distribution and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, in relation to the growing number of displaced migrants seeking refuge in Linden, this publication on October 10, 2024 reported that leaders and residents of Linden have sounded the alarm over the growing number of Venezuelans who have taken up residency in the mining town, saying that the migrants putting a strain on their already scarce resources and have urged the government to intervene.

Some 600 Venezuelans have already been living in the township and on Tuesday Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd visited the area to engage with the migrants, but he ignored the local leaders. “It is disappointing that during Minister’s Hugh Todd visit to Linden, he chose to meet only with members of his party and Venezuelan migrants, without engaging with local elected officials or community leaders, who raised this matter as an urgent issue, since last December,” Mayor of Linden, Sharma Solomon said.

