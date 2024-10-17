Govt. invested over $235.5B to strengthen Guyana’s food ecosystem – President Ali

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has invested over $235.5 billion since taking office in 2020 to build a resilient and sustainable food ecosystem, President Irfaan Ali said on Wednesday in his World Food Day statement.

The Head-of-State noted too that the sizeable investment has resulted in a significant reduction in undernourishment which now stands at 2.5 percent, well below regional and global averages.

This year’s World Food Day is celebrated under the theme “Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future,” highlighting the urgent need for access to nutritious and affordable food for all. The theme serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to combat hunger and enhance food security globally.

President Ali said that it is Guyana’s vision to attain self-sufficiency and emerge as a regional exporter of key agricultural products, including poultry, animal feed, black-eye peas, high-value crops, honey, coffee, cocoa, and hatching eggs.

“By 2030, agricultural output is projected to grow by over 30 percent,” Ali said in the statement. This ambitious goal will be supported by investments in research and robust partnerships with the private sector.

The government is collaborating with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to transform the Guyana School of Agriculture into a Centre of Excellence focused on advanced training and research in digital agriculture and precision farming.

Ali further elaborated, “The food ecosystem we are building is not just about increasing output and yields; it also involves sustainable production, market access, technology, trade facilitation, enhancing transport and logistics services, improving value chain efficiency, ensuring diversification, and promoting the active involvement of youth and women in the agricultural sector.”

He said too that the importance of fostering a collaborative environment to ensure the agricultural sector thrives and that every citizen has the opportunity for a healthier life.

“Our aim is to build resilience in our agri-food system while reducing the carbon footprint of food production,” Ali stated.

The President said that securing the right to food is contingent on a robust agricultural sector and effective legislation, leading to the drafting of a Food Security and Nutrition Bill to modernize agriculture and enhance production and innovation.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha echoed this sentiment, asserting that food is not merely a basic need but a fundamental human right essential for health, development, and prosperity. “We are called to reflect on the importance of ensuring that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to nutritious and affordable food,” he said.

Mustapha also addressed regional food security challenges, announcing the creation of a Food Hub to improve logistics and supply chains, thereby boosting intra-regional trade and reducing import dependency. This initiative will be further supported by the upcoming CARICARGO regional ferry service.

In celebration of World Food Day, an open day was held at the Bourda Cricket Ground, Georgetown, engaging the audience on the importance of food safety. A student from St. Stanislaus College, who attended the event, shared her experience with Kaieteur News: “It was very enlightening. For example, we were discussing food safety and how to prevent ourselves from getting sick from food.”

The student also stated that it was her first time attending such an event.

Attendees had the opportunity to take home free plants and explore various booths that provided educational resources related to World Food Day.