Government deeply concerned over workplace deaths

– urges strict adherence to safety protocols

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour said it is deeply concerned about the recent workplace fatalities that occurred in October 2024, highlighting serious deficiencies in safety and health practices within key sectors.

In a press release on Wednesday, the ministry said two tragic incidents took place over the weekend. On Saturday, October 12, 2024, Patrick Picket, a serviceman at Top Mix Cement, sustained fatal injuries while servicing a 14-tonne ready-mix cement/concrete truck. Picket was inspecting the differential oil beneath the vehicle when the truck, operated by Sham Singh, was moved to the batching plant for loading. Harry Mahase, Batch Supervisor, discovered Picket injured on the ground. Despite being rushed to Diamond Regional Hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The following day, Sunday, October 13, 2024, another tragedy occurred. Mr. Marlon Davidson, a 37-year-old Security Supervisor employed by Hopkinson Mining Security Firm, lost his life after losing control of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) while travelling along the northern side of Sand Hill Trail.

The Ministry on Wednesday said it received another report of a workplace fatality as a result of a suspected drowning in Region Eight and a Senior Occupational Safety and Health Officer is presently on his way to conduct that investigation.

“In light of these incidents, the Ministry of Labour, along with the Honourable Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour, is urging employers—particularly those in the mining and construction sectors—to adhere strictly to occupational safety and health regulations. These regulations are outlined in the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, Chapter 99:06,” the release added.

Minister Hamilton emphasised the importance of ensuring workplace safety, stating, “Wherever people work, they must be safe. They must be able to return to their families at the end of each day.” The ministry is calling on all employers to prioritise safety and health practices to prevent such tragedies in the future, and it stands ready to work alongside them to foster safer working environments across all sectors.