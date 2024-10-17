GBA thanks People Republic of China, Deputy Chief of Commission following donation 

Latest update October 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) sent heartfelt gratitude to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and its Deputy Chief of Commission, Huang Rui.
Mr. Rui, Counselor and Deputy Chief of Mission, was lauded by the local badminton fraternity following the generous donation of both feather and plastic shuttlecocks to the GBA.
The timely donation will add to the GBA’s ongoing, countrywide program which is geared towards teaching the fundamentals of the sport to students and teachers alike, while focusing heavily on coaching as well as advanced aspects of badminton.
Priyanna Ramdhani, Guyana’s leading senior female player and one of the key components of the GBA’s endeavors, thanked Mr. Rui and the Chinese Government for their invaluable support towards the development of badminton in Guyana.
The donation, according to the GBA, will contribute significantly to the growth of Badminton across all levels in Guyana, as the sport remains on an upward trajectory heading into the New Year.
