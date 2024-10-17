Latest update October 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Excitement brewing ahead of CAC body building c/ships

Oct 17, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Front lateral spreads, back double biceps, side chest, front lateral spreads are some of the phrases the audience will hear being bellowed to the behemoths of Central America & the Caribbean when they take the stage to display their chiselled bodies this weekend to compete in one of the Region’s premier Body Building & Fitness Championships, at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

Rawle Green

Rawle Green

Over 250 athletes representing 20 countries will be vying for top honours in both the body building and physique categories.

Coming hot off the heels of the just concluded Mr. Olympia where Nigerian-born Samson Dauda, who now represents the United Kingdom, the sport worldwide is enjoying unprecedented highlight and Guyana and the CAC Body, rightfully, would want to exploit such exposure.

The championships will reveal who has incorporated the ingredients necessary to dominate their rivals.

It is well known that the athletes who took no short cuts, did not take the easy path and demonstrated the level of consistency, laser focus, discipline, and passion are usually the ones that come out victorious.

Sylvon Gardner

Sylvon Gardner

Host Guyana has named a strong squad to represent the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ and it includes: Selwyn Grogan (Masters Under 75KG, Sylvon Gardner (Masters Under-70KG), Orlanzo Valenzuela (U-65KG), Daniel Lutchman (U-70KG), Delrae McLean (Masters-U-75KG), Christopher Anthony (Masters U-75KG), Seon Budhan (U-65KG), Julio Sinclair (Over 100KG), Marley Vyphuis ( Men’s Physique 186cm), Kewsie Anderson (Men’s Physique 186cm & Physique Mass), Roger Callender (U-60KG), Yusuf Khan (Physique 172cm), Antowyn Bayley (Men’s Physique 176cm), Sachin Sharma (Men’s Physique 170cm), Jamal Pollydore (Men’s Physique 176cm), Emmerson Campbell (Men’s Physique 170cm), Renaldo Caldeira (Men’s Physique 170cm), Hannah Rampersaud (Junior Wellness), Melitha Fernandes-Anderson (Women Wellness under 158), Christine Ramsammy (Bikini Under 169), Sabita Stephenson (Bikini Under 165), Joel Caldeira ( Bodybuilding under 65kg), Vanisha Munroe (Women’s Wellness under 160), Aliya Wong (Women’s Wellness under 158) and Rawle Green (Masters Bodybuilding Under 90kg).

Meanwhile, the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation has planned its official Press Conference for today at 11:00hrs at the NCC.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division Volleyball tourney successfully serves off

Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division Volleyball tourney...

Oct 17, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend of the 12th and 13th October 1024, the Guyana Volleyball Federation saw 14 teams participating in the playoffs from the following zones of the Republic Bank...
Read More
“Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Oct 17, 2024

GBA thanks People Republic of China, Deputy Chief of Commission following donation 

GBA thanks People Republic of China, Deputy Chief...

Oct 17, 2024

Excitement brewing ahead of CAC body building c/ships

Excitement brewing ahead of CAC body building...

Oct 17, 2024

BCB/Dr. Dukki U15 quarters finals set for this weekend 

BCB/Dr. Dukki U15 quarters finals set for this...

Oct 17, 2024

‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal off to exciting start

‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal off to...

Oct 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]