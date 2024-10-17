Excitement brewing ahead of CAC body building c/ships

Kaieteur Sports – Front lateral spreads, back double biceps, side chest, front lateral spreads are some of the phrases the audience will hear being bellowed to the behemoths of Central America & the Caribbean when they take the stage to display their chiselled bodies this weekend to compete in one of the Region’s premier Body Building & Fitness Championships, at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

Over 250 athletes representing 20 countries will be vying for top honours in both the body building and physique categories.

Coming hot off the heels of the just concluded Mr. Olympia where Nigerian-born Samson Dauda, who now represents the United Kingdom, the sport worldwide is enjoying unprecedented highlight and Guyana and the CAC Body, rightfully, would want to exploit such exposure.

The championships will reveal who has incorporated the ingredients necessary to dominate their rivals.

It is well known that the athletes who took no short cuts, did not take the easy path and demonstrated the level of consistency, laser focus, discipline, and passion are usually the ones that come out victorious.

Host Guyana has named a strong squad to represent the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ and it includes: Selwyn Grogan (Masters Under 75KG, Sylvon Gardner (Masters Under-70KG), Orlanzo Valenzuela (U-65KG), Daniel Lutchman (U-70KG), Delrae McLean (Masters-U-75KG), Christopher Anthony (Masters U-75KG), Seon Budhan (U-65KG), Julio Sinclair (Over 100KG), Marley Vyphuis ( Men’s Physique 186cm), Kewsie Anderson (Men’s Physique 186cm & Physique Mass), Roger Callender (U-60KG), Yusuf Khan (Physique 172cm), Antowyn Bayley (Men’s Physique 176cm), Sachin Sharma (Men’s Physique 170cm), Jamal Pollydore (Men’s Physique 176cm), Emmerson Campbell (Men’s Physique 170cm), Renaldo Caldeira (Men’s Physique 170cm), Hannah Rampersaud (Junior Wellness), Melitha Fernandes-Anderson (Women Wellness under 158), Christine Ramsammy (Bikini Under 169), Sabita Stephenson (Bikini Under 165), Joel Caldeira ( Bodybuilding under 65kg), Vanisha Munroe (Women’s Wellness under 160), Aliya Wong (Women’s Wellness under 158) and Rawle Green (Masters Bodybuilding Under 90kg).

Meanwhile, the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation has planned its official Press Conference for today at 11:00hrs at the NCC.