‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal off to exciting start

Back Circle and Bent Street A, Gold is Money, North East among winners…

Kaieteur Sports – The inaugural edition of the “Champion of Champions” Futsal competition got underway on Tuesday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, with North East La Penitence, Back Circle A, Gold is Money, and Bent Street A all securing wins.

Teams are vying for the chance to walk away with up to $2 million in cash and prizes, and the opening night set the stage with a mix of decisive victories and close encounters.

North East La Penitence made a powerful statement in the tournament opener, overwhelming Street Vybz 4-0. Kelvin Moore led the charge with goals in the 8th and 10th minutes, while Lennox Cort and Samuel Hunte added strikes in the 5th and 18th minutes, respectively.

Back Circle A followed with a 3-1 triumph over Bent Street B. Simeon Moore netted twice in the 15th and 18th minutes, while Amos Ramsay and Bevney Marks each scored in the 14th and 16th minutes. Bent Street B’s Daniel Ross managed a consolation goal in the 3rd minute.

In a closely contested match, Gold is Money edged Laing Avenue 2-1. Andrew Murray and Stephon Jupiter found the net in the 6th and 9th minutes for the victors, while Yohance Scott scored in the 5th minute for Laing Avenue.

The night’s final match saw Bent Street A claim a narrow 1-0 win over Z-Tekk Family, with Pernell Schultz scoring the decisive goal in the 3rd minute.

The action continues this Saturday with another round of exciting matchups at the same venue. Highlights include Back Circle B versus Team Cruel at 19:00, Mocha facing Z-Tekk Family, and a clash between North East La Penitence and Bent Street B. The evening will culminate with Sparta Boss taking on North Ruimveldt at 22:00, followed by Bent Street A’s matchup against Stabroek Ballers in the final match of the night.