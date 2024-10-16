Three int’l firms bid to operate & maintain 300MW power plant

Kaieteur News – Three international companies from Germany, Puerto Rico and the USA have responded to a request for proposals (RFP) from the Government of Guyana for the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) 300-megawatt (MW) power plant project.

The project which is being executed through the Office of the Prime Minister was opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office where it was revealed that Siemens Energy (Germany), CH4 Systems (Puerto Rico), and Ethos Energy (Texas, USA).

Kaieteur News reported that the Prime Minister’s Office in its tender stated that the O&M contract relates specifically to the 300-megawatt (MW) power plant and related auxillary facilities which are expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2025.

It was explained that the contract will not extend to O&M of the Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) fractionation plant to extract liquids (C3, C4, CS+), as this will be addressed separately. Likewise, the pipeline being constructed by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) to transport the gas to the Wales Development Zone is not included.

According to the RFP, “Operations and Maintenance of the Power Plant and Balance of Plant (BOP) is based on: (i) a combined-cycle power plant consisting of four (4) Siemens Energy gas turbines and two (2) waste Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs) together generating 300 MW of power which will be sold to Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the national electricity company via a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA); (ii) Balance of Plant (BOP) including deaerators, cooling water system, boiler feed water pumps and entire BOP related to the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and Power Plant.”

The power plant and balance of plant are located on a 100-acre integrated plant site located within the Wales Industrial Zone approximately 25 kilometers (km) inland on the West bank of the Demerara River.

It was stated by the Prime Minister’s Office that the O&M contractor will be subject to a rigorous screening process, though government has reserved the right to “select any Party for any specific element of the RFP and to annul the process at any time without further direction, without thereby incurring any liabilities to the affected interested parties.”

Additionally, in applying for the contract, bidders were required to show O&M experience of at least five combined cycle power plants, comparable to that being constructed in Guyana. The tender document stated that only firms and consortia with experience in operation and maintenance of comparable facilities will be ranked.

“Negotiations will take place with the highest ranked technical proposal with the objective of concluding an O&M contract,” the Office mentioned.