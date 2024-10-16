Latest update October 16th, 2024 12:58 AM

Kwakwani defeat Mackenzie High, 26-21, to claim title

Oct 16, 2024 Sports

Kwakwani Secondary with their spoils after the final.

Linden Mayor’s Cup U-15 Schools Basketball final…

Kaieteur Sports – The boys from Sub District Two of Region Ten, Kwakwani Secondary School, crafted out a 26-21, victory to capture the first ever Linden Mayor’s Cup Under15 Secondary Schools Basketball title when they clashed in the final on Monday.

Ms Dawn McCammon Barker being introduced to the Kwakwani Secondary School players.

Ms. Dawn McCammon Barker handing over the Championship Trophy.

Playing on home court, Mackenzie High could not hold off the Kwakwani lads who showed their class in emerging victorious in the end.
They were led to their win by the Most Valuable Player of the final Dameion Budburg.

Regional Education Official Ms. Dawn McCammon Barker presented the championship trophy and replicas to the wining team, while Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) Vice President Shana Chester presented the GuyBallers MVP Trophy to Kwakwani’s Dameion Budburg.

Earlier in the day, in the third place encounter, Wisburg Secondary stopped Linden Foundation 25-13.
Seven teams contested this tournament, namely Mackenzie High, Wisburg Secondary, New Silvercity Secondary, Linden Foundation Secondary, Kwakwani Secondary, Harmony Secondary and Christianburg Wismar Secondary Schools.

According to Ms. McCammon-Barker, the Department of Education of Region Ten (Upper Demerara/ Upper Berbice), the Linden Mayor and Town Council 10 Nabours Basketball Foundation and the Linden Amateur Basketball Association collaborated to make the tournament a success.

 

 

 

 

