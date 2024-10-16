Golden Jaguars relegated to League B after Suriname’s dominant 5-1 victory

– Suriname advances to Nations League Quarter-Finals

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – In a crushing 5-1 defeat at the Dr. Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname decisively ended the Golden Jaguars’ brief stint in League A of the CONCACAF Nations League last evening.

For Guyana, the result not only signals relegation to League B but also casts a shadow over their aspirations on the regional stage.

The match started with intensity, as former Netherlands youth international Sheraldo Becker, now plying his trade with La Liga side Real Sociedad, wasted no time making his mark.

Becker stunned the Golden Jaguars with two early strikes in the 3rd and 10th minutes, electrifying the Surinamese crowd and setting the tone for the night. His clinical finishing quickly put Guyana’s goalkeeper, Quillan Roberts, under immense pressure.

Despite the early setback, Guyana’s Golden Jaguars showed resilience. Just three minutes after Becker’s second goal, Jalen Jones offered a glimmer of hope for the visitors.

Jones found the back of the net with a composed tap-in during the 13th minute, briefly halting Suriname’s momentum and giving the Jaguars a lifeline.

The goal set-up what many hoped would be a competitive clash, with three goals in under 15 minutes.

However, that early excitement faded as the match progressed. Suriname’s tactical dominance and superior quality quickly became apparent, especially with Virgil Misidjan in top form.

Misidjan, who had already scored in Suriname’s previous 3-1 win over Guyana at the National Track and Field Centre, again proved to be a thorn in Guyana’s defence. He added a third goal for Suriname in the 33rd minute, putting the hosts firmly in control.

Suriname continued to create numerous chances throughout the first half, controlling possession and dictating the pace of the game.

The Golden Jaguars struggled to cope with the relentless pressure from the home side. Although they managed to keep the score at 3-1 by halftime, it was evident that Guyana was on the back foot.

Roberts made several key saves to keep the score-line from ballooning, but Suriname’s dominance in the first half was undeniable.

Despite both teams registering six shots on target by the end of the match, Guyana’s opportunities did little to trouble Etienne Vaessen, Suriname’s goalkeeper from FC Groningen.

The second half saw Suriname pick up right where they left off, applying unrelenting pressure on Guyana’s defence. Becker, who had already caused havoc in the first half, continued to push for his hat-trick. Though he didn’t find the back of the net again, his presence was a constant menace.

Belgium-born forward Denzel Jubitana, brought on as a second-half substitute, added to Suriname’s lead with a clinical finish in the 51st minute, making it 4-1. Just ten minutes later, Ridgeciano Haps completed the rout, scoring Suriname’s fifth and final goal.

His strike was the final nail in the coffin for the Golden Jaguars, as Suriname cruised to a comprehensive 5-1 victory. The result marked the third time in history that Suriname had defeated Guyana by a four-goal margin, following 4-0 wins in the 1992 Caribbean Cup and the 1980 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Guyana’s rivalry with Suriname has been marked by several lopsided results over the years. While Suriname has dominated in recent encounters, the Golden Jaguars can still look back on their resounding 5-0 victory in the 2006 CFU Caribbean Cup as a high point in their footballing history.

However, such victories feel distant now, as Suriname’s rise in quality, bolstered by their players from top European leagues, has clearly set them apart.

For Guyana, this defeat caps off a disappointing Nations League campaign. After earning promotion to League A for the first time in their history following an undefeated run in League B, the Golden Jaguars were expected to face a tough challenge.

However, their campaign yielded just one point from a 2-2 draw against Martinique, while suffering 3-1 defeats to both Suriname and Guatemala.