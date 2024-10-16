GCB XI stun Essequibo by 4 wickets

GCB Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament Round 2…

Kaieteur Sports – A collective batting approach from the GCB XI saw them hand powerhouses Essequibo a shock 4-wicket defeat yesterday at the Lusignan Ground.

National wicket-keeper Kemol Savory led Essequibo to 169-10 in 45.2 overs batting first, thanks to a gritty 51 off 109 balls with just two fours.

Savory, Kevon Boodie (26), Ricardo Adams (24), Ricardo Peters (19) and Anthony Adams (17) all scored useful runs.

National youth spinner Golcharran Chulai (3-45) was the standout bowler, finding support from the likes of Johnathan Rampersaud (2-41), Aryan Persaud (2-21) and Kwesi Mickle (2-18).

GCB XI batting was led by Rampersaud (32), Navindra Persaud (26), Johnathan Van Lange (18), Kwesi Mickle (19) and a brilliant lower-order knock from Carlos LaRose who struck 5 fours in his unbeaten 28; which propelled them to 171-6 in 46 overs.

Adams continued his form with 2-27 from his quota of 10 overs, while other bowlers returned a wicket each.

GCB XI openers Persaud and Brandon Jaikaran (14) set the tone briefly before Rampersaud and Van Lange were tasked with doing repairs, prior to their dismissals.

The lower-order resisted with a set LaRose being the key as he eventually kept his cool, found the necessary boundaries and carried his team home safely, as they will look to repeat on Thursday when they play Berbice at Lusignan in Round 3.

Demerara will look to keep their win streak going when they face Essequibo at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground (GCC), Bourda; with both games bowling off at 9:30h respectively.