 GCB XI stun Essequibo by 4 wickets 

Latest update October 16th, 2024 12:58 AM
Oct 16, 2024 Sports
GCB Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament Round 2…
Kaieteur Sports – A collective batting approach from the GCB XI saw them hand powerhouses Essequibo a shock 4-wicket defeat yesterday at the Lusignan Ground.
National wicket-keeper Kemol Savory led Essequibo to 169-10 in 45.2 overs batting first, thanks to a gritty 51 off 109 balls with just two fours.
Savory, Kevon Boodie (26), Ricardo Adams (24), Ricardo Peters (19) and Anthony Adams (17) all scored useful runs.
National youth spinner Golcharran Chulai (3-45) was the standout bowler, finding support from the likes of Johnathan Rampersaud (2-41), Aryan Persaud (2-21) and Kwesi Mickle (2-18).
GCB XI batting was led by Rampersaud (32), Navindra Persaud (26), Johnathan Van Lange (18), Kwesi Mickle (19) and a brilliant lower-order knock from Carlos LaRose who struck 5 fours in his unbeaten 28; which propelled them to 171-6 in 46 overs.
Adams continued his form with 2-27 from his quota of 10 overs, while other bowlers returned a wicket each.
GCB XI openers Persaud and Brandon Jaikaran (14) set the tone briefly before Rampersaud and Van Lange were tasked with doing repairs, prior to their dismissals.
The lower-order resisted with a set LaRose being the key as he eventually kept his cool, found the necessary boundaries and carried his team home safely, as they will look to repeat on Thursday when they play Berbice at Lusignan in Round 3.
Demerara will look to keep their win streak going when they face Essequibo at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground (GCC), Bourda; with both games bowling off at 9:30h respectively.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 16, 2024Linden Mayor’s Cup U-15 Schools Basketball final… Kaieteur Sports – The boys from Sub District Two of Region Ten, Kwakwani Secondary School, crafted out a 26-21, victory to capture the...
Oct 16, 2024
Oct 16, 2024
Oct 16, 2024
Oct 16, 2024
Oct 16, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – It is a common ploy for leaders to make grand announcements—declarations that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]