CONCACAF President to visit Guyana

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation announced yesterday that CONCACAF President, Victor Montagliani, will return to Guyana from October 17–19, marking his first visit in seven years and seven months.

This visit represents a pivotal moment for Guyana’s football landscape, as Montagliani’s presence signals renewed attention from the regional football body, CONCACAF, on the development of football in the Caribbean.

The GFF, in an official release, announced that Montagliani’s visit is part of a broader initiative to strengthen football development across the Caribbean.

His agenda is packed with events and meetings that underscore the significance of football in social and economic growth, as well as the sport’s role in community development.

One of the highlights of Montagliani’s visit will be the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the long-anticipated Blue Water Shipping Stadium; a project which marks a major milestone for football infrastructure in Guyana.

The stadium is expected to elevate the standards of local and regional football by providing a world-class facility for matches, training, and development programmes.

The GFF believes this will create enhanced opportunities for football at both grassroots and professional levels, positioning Guyana as a hub for football in the region.

The partnership between the GFF and Blue Water Shipping was first announced in December 2023, just before the GFF elections, following initial discussions in September 2022 when GFF President Wayne Forde visited Denmark for Blue Water Shipping’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

While this partnership is a significant achievement for Guyanese football, it has also been met with scrutiny.

The GFF has yet to disclose the financial details of the deal, specifically regarding the financing and naming rights of the Durban Park facility, which has led to public concern about the transparency of the agreement.

As part of his visit, Montagliani will also hold formal engagements with key government officials, including Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Sports Charles Ramson.

These discussions are expected to focus on football’s role in national development, particularly in fostering youth engagement, building communities, and promoting social cohesion.

One of the most significant events during Montagliani’s stay will be the official launch of Guyana’s first Nationwide Girls U13 Secondary School Championship, with the ground-breaking initiative by the GFF is designed to encourage greater female participation in football, a sport that has traditionally been male-dominated in the region.

The championship, the GFF highlighted, aims to nurture young talent, promote gender equality, and ensure that girls across the country have equal access to opportunities in sports.

The introduction of the programme, the GFF said, aligns with CONCACAF’s commitment to inclusive football, as Montagliani has championed similar initiatives throughout the region.

Montagliani’s visit will culminate in a reception dinner, bringing together government officials, GFF representatives, and corporate partners.