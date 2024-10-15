US$10,000 scholarship up for grabs in Guyana Energy Conference essay competition

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo has officially launched its inaugural national essay competition, offering exciting opportunities for secondary school students across the country to explore key issues related to the energy sector and its impact on Guyana’s future.

The competition is divided into three categories, each tailored to different educational levels. Students in Grades 7 and 8 (Category 1) are invited to write on topics such as how they would manage Guyana’s oil revenues for a sustainable future, the role of youth in building a better Guyana, and what makes the country an ideal tourism destination.

Meanwhile, students in Grades 9 and 10 (Category 2) will address topics like the importance of community engagement in energy projects, how oil wealth can be used to foster sustainability, and investments necessary to protect Guyana from the impacts of climate change. For the more senior students in Grades 11, 12 and 13 – [CSEC & CAPE students] (Category 3), topics focus on deeper exploration of energy development, including the involvement of local communities in energy projects, the economic transformation driven by oil discoveries, and the future role of young people in shaping Guyana’s energy landscape.

The competition offers attractive prizes. First-place winners in each category will receive US$1,000, while second and third-place winners will receive US$500 and an iPad, and US$250 and a cellular phone, respectively. Notably, the top prize for Category 3 also includes a US$10,000 scholarship.

All prizes will be awarded during the opening day of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo on February 18, 2025. Students interested in participating must submit their essays by December 31, 2024. Each submission must be the original work of the student and must address the assigned topic without straying into unrelated areas.

Additionally, the competition organizers have implemented strict guidelines to ensure originality, stating that any entry found to have been written with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools will be disqualified. For essays in Category One, the word count should be between 600 to 700 words; for Category Two, 800 to 1,000 words; and for Category Three, 1,000 to 1,200 words. Type-written submissions can be sent to [email protected]. The subject of the email should be titled ‘Energy Essay’ OR submit your hand-written essay to Lot 97 Chandranagar Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, Guyana.