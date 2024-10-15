Jamual John, Leung shine at ‘One Guyana’ 3-Stage Cycle Road Race

Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana Three-Stage Cycling event, endorsed by President Irfaan Ali and backed by the National Sports Commission through the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, wrapped up on Sunday with Jamual John taking the overall first-place prize. He claimed the inaugural ‘One Guyana’ trophy and a $500,000 cash prize after accumulating a total of 51 points across the three stages.

John’s victory was solidified after an impressive win in the second stage, putting him among the top contenders ahead of the final leg. Despite Briton John crossing the line first in Sunday’s final stage, Jamual’s second-place finish was enough to secure him the overall lead and the coveted winner’s jersey.

In the final leg, Briton John took an early lead, pushing the pace from the front of the peloton. Jamual, aware that a top-four finish would be enough to secure the overall title, stayed close on his wheel. Both riders encountered mechanical issues mid-race, forcing them into the pits for quick repairs. However, they recovered swiftly, eventually lapping the field and finishing first and second, respectively.

Over in the Juniors category, Alexander Leung continued his dominance, winning the stage and maintaining his overall lead. Sidwell Sandy put in a strong ride, finishing ahead of Alex Newton. The overall standings for the Juniors saw Leung at the top, followed by Newton and Sandy. Notably, Abigail Jeffrey, the sole female competitor, completed the race alongside juvenile racer Dinesh Sookhai, both showing tremendous grit in their respective categories.

In the Category 4/5 division, Nigel London and Tyron Conway surged ahead, claiming first and second place in the final stage. After three stages, Dave Bissoon emerged as the overall leader in the Cat 4/5 category, earning the ‘One Guyana’ jersey.

Kwame Ridley took the top spot in the Masters category, while Marlon Williams claimed victory in the Elite category during the second stage, which saw riders cover a route from the Schoonord roundabout to Parika and back, followed by two loops around the Schoonord Highway, Goed Fortuin, and Vreed en Hoop circuit. The fight for second place was intense, with Jamual John edging out Briton John and Segun Hubbard in a thrilling sprint finish. In the Category 4 race, Ralph Williams rebounded from a slow start in Stage One to secure a strong win.

Saturday’s Berbice leg (Stage One) saw Jamual John sprint to victory, earning 21 points in the Elite division. In the Masters category, Johann Borrowes finished solo, also grabbing 21 points. Alexander Leung narrowly defeated Alex Newton to claim the Junior’s race, while in Category 4/5, Roy Mangru rode away from the pack to take the win ahead of second-place finisher Dave Bissoon and third-place Kevin Seaton.

After dominating across all three stages, Jamual John’s overall performance solidified his place as the Elite division winner. In the Juniors, Alexander Leung proved to be unbeatable, amassing 63 points and taking the overall first-place spot. Robin Persaud delivered a commanding performance in the Masters category, finishing ahead of Johann Borrowes with 51 points to claim the overall win. Dave Bissoon dominated Category 4/5 with a total of 34 points.