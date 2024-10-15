Golden Jaguars in must-win encounter against Suriname tonight

– Relegation to League B looms

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars face a do-or-die clash against fierce regional rivals Suriname tonight in Paramaribo as their 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League campaign reaches a critical juncture.

Both teams are locked in a desperate battle for survival in League A, making this match a defining moment for Guyana’s Senior Men’s National football team.

A victory is not just desired, it is essential if they are to avoid relegation to League B, a setback that could stall the team’s growth on the international stage.

The first encounter between the two sides in this Nations League campaign saw Suriname picking up a 3-1 win over Guyana.

That victory remains Suriname’s only success so far, with their subsequent performances producing a 1-0 loss to Guadeloupe and a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica, leaving them on four points.

Guyana, on the other hand, has faced a turbulent path, struggling with inconsistency.

Following their opening defeat to Suriname at home, Coach Jamaal Shabazz’s men delivered a disappointing 2-2 draw away to Martinique before putting up a spirited fight in a 3-1 loss to Guatemala.

Despite glimpses of promise, the Golden Jaguars have yet to find the form needed to secure vital points.

Stephen Duke-McKenna, who netted the lone goal for Guyana in the Guatemala fixture, admitted that the team is now under immense pressure.

“It makes it tough for us because the goal difference is killing us as well. We need to put on a big performance in our next game [against Suriname],” the UK-based midfielder told Kaieteur News after the Guatemala defeat.

Paramaribo has not been a kind hunting ground for Guyana.

The last time the Golden Jaguars clashed with Suriname in the capital, on June 8, 2022, the Golden Jaguars suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat. In fact, Suriname has had the upper hand in most of their head-to-head encounters, winning the majority of their matches in this long-standing rivalry.

Historically, Suriname’s strong home support and familiarity with local conditions have made Paramaribo a difficult venue for Guyana.

Yet, the Golden Jaguars will draw strength from their 2-0 victory in Paramaribo back in 2010—the last time they managed to break Suriname’s grip on home soil.

With only a few matches remaining in the group stage, tonight’s fixture is a make-or-break moment for Guyana. Anything less than a win will all but doom their chances of remaining in League A.

Duke-McKenna remains optimistic about the team’s capabilities. “I just think it’s those fine margins we have to tighten up on, like being efficient in the box and executing our chances,” he said, echoing the belief that Guyana can still compete at the highest levels of CONCACAF football.

Coach Shabazz has stressed on the importance of staying in League A, which represents the top echelon of regional football.

Beyond the prestige, maintaining their place in League A provides crucial opportunities for Guyana to compete against stronger teams and develop their skills at an elite level. It also offers a direct pathway to prestigious tournaments like the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where Guyana can gain further international exposure and recognition.

However, the implications of a loss are severe. A defeat or even a draw could spell disaster for Guyana’s hopes of survival in League A, effectively relegating them and undoing years of progress.

As the threat of relegation looms large, the Golden Jaguars must dig deep, summon their resilience, and deliver their best performance yet if they are to claim all three points in Paramaribo.

Victory is the only lifeline that will keep Guyana’s dream of competing at the highest level of CONCACAF football alive.

For the Golden Jaguars, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Tonight, they fight not just for a win, but for their future in League A.