Biker hospitalised after collision with car

Kaieteur News- A man is now hospitalised after he was involved in an incident that resulted in a collision with his motorcycle and a car.
This accident occurred on Sunday at Farmer’s Field Access Road Sophia, Greater Georgetown. The injured man has been identified as Bobby Boyer of Plum Park Sophia. According to police, driver of motorcar PAF 5564 Aubrey Duke was headed west from his place of abode into Farmer’s Field Sophia when he ended up in the path of the motorcycle which was headed north along the western drive lane of the same access road. This resulted in a collision which caused Boyer to fall onto the road’s surface sustaining injuries about his body.
He was in a semi-conscious state when he was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was admitted as a patient. His condition is currently listed as stable and the driver is in police custody as the investigations continue.
