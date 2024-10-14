Guyana will host a successful 2024 CAC – GBBFF President

Latest update October 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 14, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – President of the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) Keavon Bess speaking recently expressed confidence that Guyana will successfully host the Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Championships slated to be staged this weekend, at the National Cultural Centre.
Bess in an interview said, “all the pillars to make CAC a resounding success are in place and its now time to focus on ensuring that the pillars work efficiently and cohesively”.
He opined that once they can maintain their focus on the task at hand, then CAC 2024 would be a national success.
“The next few days will be used to fine tune, cross check, review and testing and we know that sleepless nights will become the norm, but it’s all for the success of the sport and for the display of Guyana’s ability to host different sports and events,” Bess pointed out.
He revealed that athletes and delegations are scheduled to begin arriving from today and they will be present for weigh-in and measurements on Friday.
The GBBFF Head also took the time to welcome two additional sponsors in Bounty Farms Ltd. and Andrews Supermarket and they join the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, the National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association, Twins Manufacturing, Fitness Express, Camille’s Academy and Republic Bank (Guyana) among others.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 14, 2024Kaieteur Sports – President of the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) Keavon Bess speaking recently expressed confidence that Guyana will successfully host the Central...
Oct 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024
Oct 13, 2024
Oct 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – The recent announcement of a $200,000 cash grant per household has generated waves of excitement. But... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]