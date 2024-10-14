Latest update October 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana will host a successful 2024 CAC – GBBFF President

Oct 14, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports –  President of the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF) Keavon Bess speaking recently expressed confidence that Guyana will successfully host the Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Championships slated to be staged this weekend, at the National Cultural Centre.

GBBFF President, Keavon Bess

Bess in an interview said, “all the pillars to make CAC a resounding success are in place and its now time to focus on ensuring that the pillars work efficiently and cohesively”.

He opined that once they can maintain their focus on the task at hand, then CAC 2024 would be a national success.

“The next few days will be used to fine tune, cross check, review and testing and we know that sleepless nights will become the norm, but it’s all for the success of the sport and for the display of Guyana’s ability to host different sports and events,” Bess pointed out.

He revealed that athletes and delegations are scheduled to begin arriving from today and they will be present for weigh-in and measurements on Friday.

The GBBFF Head also took the time to welcome two additional sponsors in Bounty Farms Ltd. and Andrews Supermarket and they join the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, the National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association, Twins Manufacturing, Fitness Express, Camille’s Academy and Republic Bank (Guyana) among others.

