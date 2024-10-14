Chanderpaul, Adams star in exciting opening round – Demerara, Essequibo secure wins

2024 GCB Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-County Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The opening round of the GCB Senior Men’s Super50 Inter-county tournament bowled off yesterday with comprehensive wins for Demerara and Essequibo, following some exquisite performances from the likes of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Ricardo Adams.

Demerara beat GCB XI by 105 runs

Opener Chanderpaul and middle-order batsman Akshaya Persaud led Demerara to a comprehensive win over the GCB XI yesterday at Bourda.

The Windies Test opener stroked 103 with 6 fours as he got himself into form, with Persaud chipping in nicely with an aggressive 79 off 52 with five fours and six sixes, taking Demerara to 258-9.

Fast-bowlers Carlos Larose (4-41) Johnathan Van Lange (2-51) led the GCB XI bowling, before their side slipped to 153 all out during the chase.

Brandon Jaikaran (25), Ushardeva Balgobin (27), Johnathan Rampersaud (26) and a late knock of 51 not out by Kwesi Mickle failed to carry the GCB XI over the ropes.

Demerara’s trio of spinners in Devon Lord (3-21), Richie Looknauth (2-19) and Steven Sankar (2-41) kept Demerara in the game, sharing six key wickets on their way to assisting a huge win.

Essequibo defeat Berbice by 4 wickets

Over at Pomona Ground in Essequibo, Berbice posted 203 all out despite a string of scores from; Rampertab Ramnauth (38), Kevin Sinclair (39), Veerasammy Permaul (30), Tomani Caesar (20) and Junior Sinclair (14).

All-rounder Ricardo Adams had a brilliant game, snapping up 5-25 with fast-bowler Ronsford Beaton grabbing 2-46.

Defending 200 was never easy against a star-studded Essequibo batting unit, set up by Kemol Savory (34) while half-centuries from Anthony Adams and a returning Ricardo, eased Essequibo to a win.

Ricardo smacked 5 sixes and two fours in his 60 off 47, while his namesake Anthony also stroked 60 with 8 fours and a maximum, thus negating Berbice pacer Clinton Pestano, who returned 3-29.

Action continues October 15 with another exciting second round, with Berbice playing Demerara at Bourda, while Essequibo and GCB XI battle at Lusignan Ground.