Sir Clive Lloyd appointed to GCB as Special Technocrat

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd as Special Technocrat to the Board with immediate effect. Sir Clive’s appointment was successfully concluded after a high-level engagement with President of the GCB, Mr. Bissoondyal Singh. The outstanding former Guyana and West Indies captain expressed his willingness to serve and to have the opportunity to contribute to cricket development in his native land.

Mr. Singh, on behalf of the GCB, conveyed his delight at this appointment and noted that Sir Clive would be value-added to the Board with his wealth of cricket experience garnered from over sixty (60) years association with the game as a player, official and administrator. The GCB stands to benefit considerably from his immense knowledge of the game and will be paying close attention to his advice, guidance and recommendations. With another former WI captain, Ramnaresh Sarwan, serving in the very important position of chairman of senior selectors, the GCB can justifiably boast that it has two (2) former WI captains and six (6) other former first-division cricketers including Andre Percival who captained the West Indies Youth Team on it 13-member Executive Committee, a composition that has no parallel in regional cricket and also is indicative of the GCB’s commitment to develop the game by engaging the services of former cricketers.

Sir Clive’s illustrious career included induction into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2019, Knighthood by Duke of Cambridge Prince William in January 2022, recipient of the Order of the Caribbean Community in July 2024, appointment as an ICC Match Referee, serving as chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee and as captain winning the inaugural ICC One-Day Cricket World Cup in June 1975.

In his international playing days, Sir Clive Lloyd blazed a trail of outstanding achievements from 1966 to 1985 during which time he played 110 test matches, was captain in 74 of the matches winning 36 of them thus making him the most successful captain in West Indies Cricket; this included a sequence of 26 Tests without a loss including 11 consecutive victories. His highest score of 242 not out was among his 19 test centuries. As a prominent batsman he played cricket across the world including at varies times forthe Demerara Cricket Club, Demerara County, Guyana, West Indies, Lancashire, Australia State Cricket and a World XI.

The President, Executives and members of the GCB hereby congratulate Sir Clive Lloyd on his appointment and wish to record appreciation for his willingness to once again serve Guyana cricket. (GCB Press Release)