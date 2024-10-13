Minor charged with attempted murder remanded to juvenile holding centre

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old hailing from East Bank Essequibo was charged with ‘Attempt to Commit Murder’ on Friday. The minor appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge.

According to police, the act was committed on another 17-year-old on 3rd October 2024 at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, the perpetrator was not required to plead. The matter was adjourned until November 28, 2024 for continuation.

Police said that the charges stemmed from an investigation they had conducted, which is the alleged wounding committed on another 17-year-old from Tuschen and the victim had claimed that the juvenile who was charged and another had stabbed him multiple times.

During enquiries, it was discovered that the victim and the suspects are known to each other and on October 3rd 2024, around 22:00hrs, they were aboard a minibus. As the victim exited the vehicle, the suspects did the same and a chase began. The victim ran into a yard in Second Street, Tuschen New Scheme, and the suspects followed, dealing him several stabs about his body and subsequently escaping.

He was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty and his condition was deemed as critical. He was transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he remains a patient.

The second suspect, who was arrested and released on $200,000 bail, denied the allegations and his report was corroborated by the other suspect who was charged. However, the victim alleges that they both stabbed him.

A file was sent for further legal advice.