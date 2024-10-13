FumaCon 2024 returns: The ultimate destination for Anime and Pop Culture Fans

Kaieteur News – Seishonen Guyana has organised FumaCon at the Marriott Hotel, bringing together people of various ages and interests to learn new skills, create friendships, support businesses and have fun. “Fuma”, an Indigenous word meaning ‘’fire’’ is a national event whereby young people can safely congregate to express themselves without judgment.

This event was made possible through the Inaugural launch of the Creative and Cultural Industries Grant from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

With this grant, two young women under the age of thirty years old joined their skills to host the first FumaCon in November 2022 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

This year’s edition of FumaCon will be held on November 23rd, 2024 between 1 to 10 pm at the same venue.

In its first year, FumaCon was held in the ballrooms of the hotel and due to increasing public interest, the event in its second year expanded to the entire second floor. Besides the event’s already packed onstage activities, the event expanded to include the introduction of workshops and panels – a popular, global anime & comic con offering that hadn’t been touched in Guyana.

Public interest further increased when the Embassy of Japan facilitated two complimentary workshops last year after the first secretary’s visit in November 2022.

Notably, Seishonen Guyana has been known for its extensive and diverse array of activities, workshops and even panels as a part of its main attractions aimed towards youth.

This year, attendees can participate in or watch various activities ranging from Trivia segments, Family Feud, Price is Right, KFC Bucket Challenge, Pulse Energy Endurance Challenge, K-Pop Dance Challenge, Debate rooms and more for a chance to win prizes. Another highly anticipated activity is our cosplay competition; the best cosplayer will earn both 120,000 GYD and the opportunity to represent Guyana at next year’s Caribbean Cosplay Championship.

Alongside these activities, Seishonen Guyana has fearlessly advocated for promoting young people’s talent through commissioning their work and with our cosplay competitions. Last year, we hired over 30 young people – many of whom didn’t have job experience as we always wanted to provide young people with a space for them to grow their own personal and professional capacities.

With FumaCon scheduled to be held less than two months from now, we highly encourage our patrons to get their general passes from BadMonkey Merch in the Giftland Mall. For G$5,000, patrons can have an amazing experience participating in our activities, winning prizes and having family-friendly fun. Children 10 years and under get free admission when accompanied by an adult pass holder (parent or guardian).

This year’s event has received generous patronage from KFC Guyana, Tourism Stakeholders Guyana, The Guyana Tourism Authority, Beharry Company Limited, BadMonkey Merch, Guyana Breweries Inc, Propa Prints, Ministry of Education, Construct It INC, Analytical Technologies, Payless Variety Store, Cara Lodge, Savannah Tours Guyana, Rakiyomu Books and MADE.

If you’d like to support this youth-run and youth-centred event, you can send us a message on one of our social media pages @seishonengy or via email at [email protected]. For additional event updates, follow @fumacon on TikTok and/or Instagram to never miss an update!

(Press release by Seishonen Guyana)