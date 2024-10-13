Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal C/ship set for Tuesday’s kick-off

Kaieteur Sports – The inaugural edition of the Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal Championship was launched Wednesday last at the New Look Salon in North East La Penitence.

The event, which will last for the duration of six dates, will feature 16 teams competing in an initial group stage format.

Group A comprises; Bent Street A, Stabroek Ballers, Z-Tekk Family, and Mocha, while group B contains Back Circle A, North East La Penitence, Street Vybz, and Bent Street B. On the other hand, group C is made up of Gold is Money, Linden All-Stars, Laing Avenue, and California Square, while group D consists of Sparta Boss, North Ruimveldt, Team Cruel, and Back Circle B.

After the conclusion of the group stage segment, the top two teams in each pool will progress to the quarterfinal round. The playing dates are: October 15th, 19th, 25th, November 2nd, 9th, and 16th.

The winner of the event will pocket $1,000,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $500,000, $300,000, and $200,000 and the corresponding accolade, respectively. On the individual side, prizes will also be given to the highest goal scorer, most valuable player, best defender, and goalkeeper, respectively.

Tournament Coordinator Troy Lambert during the feature address thanked the sponsors and the GFF for making this event a reality, noting, “It’s a tournament that we have been planning for a long time, and we want it to be an annual affair and something that the teams can look forward to at this time, which we want to make our own.”

He further said, “We wanted a very competitive tournament, and that is why we chose to have 16 teams so that we can get that competitive event. Every game is a tough game. We will also incorporate a U-15 youth tournament from the knockout round that will run at the same time as the main event. We are asking the teams and the fans to come out and support the event.”

Wayne Griffith, Referees Coordinator of the tournament, said, “It’s a good look for football; it’s good to see a street team and community come out and host their own event. This is going to be an exciting tournament.”

Daniel Wilson, Captain of Bent Street, said, “This is a good look for the teams that they are hosting their own events; we have been planning this for years, and I expect it to be very competitive as we have 16 of the best teams in the country, and the fans should come because it will be very exciting.”

Meanwhile, his Back Circle counterpart Selwyn Williams said, “It’s a privilege to be here, as one of the best teams in the country. This tournament is going to be very exciting and competitive, as it will have the best teams. There will be good football and officiating, and if you are coming to take the title from Back Circle, you will need to train and prepare very hard.”