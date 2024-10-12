Sports infrastructure booms in Guyana under President Ali

…but transparency questions linger

By Rawle Toney

Under President Irfaan Ali’s administration, sports in Guyana have seen an unprecedented surge in investment and infrastructure development.

From 2020 to 2024, the government has allocated a staggering $13.61 billion to sports development, marking a historic increase in the country’s commitment to nurturing athletic talent, promoting wellness, and positioning Guyana as a competitive player on the international stage.

During his recent address to Parliament, President Ali doubled down on this commitment, asserting that sports are a central pillar of national development.

“We are building an ecosystem to support cultural, youth, and sports development,” Ali stated, pointing to the tens of billions of dollars earmarked for creating world-class facilities across the country.

According to the President, these investments not only serve athletes but contribute to improving the overall quality of life for Guyanese citizens.

President Ali’s tenure has been marked by substantial budgetary increases for sports.

In 2020, the government allocated $805.3 million to the Ministry of Sport, which surged to $1.5 billion in 2021.

By 2022, the budget had increased to $2.4 billion, followed by $4.3 billion in 2023 and $4.6 billion in 2024.

These funds have been directed toward constructing new stadiums, athletic and recreational facilities, wellness centres, and rehabilitating community grounds in both urban and rural areas.

“We are investing in building out a sporting infrastructure that is second to none,” President Ali remarked during his address, emphasizing that new facilities were being developed in every region, catering to sports as diverse as badminton, squash, cricket, football, volleyball, motor racing, and horse racing.

A cornerstone of this sports infrastructure is the government’s collaboration with international institutions, including the University of Florida, which offers partnerships to elevate the standards of coaching and training.

President Ali highlighted that the government’s investments are aimed at giving local athletes exposure not just on the national level, but also regionally and internationally.

“We believe that sports have that imaginative capacity and capability in building positive citizens and creating positive outcomes,” the President said, underlining the broader social impacts of his administration’s focus on sports.

CONCERNS ABOUT PACE AND TRANSPARENCY

While the government’s efforts to elevate sports infrastructure and opportunities have been lauded, concerns about the pace of development and lack of transparency have surfaced.

Critics point out that although the numbers reflect record-breaking investments, many of the promised projects have been slow to materialize. Some regions, particularly in rural areas, have seen delays in the completion of community grounds and facilities, raising questions about the efficiency of the disbursement of funds.

Further compounding these concerns is the issue of accountability. Transparency around the use of the allocated billions has been minimal, with few public reports or audits detailing how funds are being spent and what percentage has gone toward actual construction versus administrative overheads.

While the government has begun building new stadiums and wellness centres, critics argue that more attention needs to be placed on ensuring that these projects are completed on time and within budget, especially given the massive scale of the funding.

Some local sports associations have voiced their frustrations with delayed timelines, indicating that athletes often struggle to access proper training grounds.

One area that has drawn particular attention is the government’s backing of the Global Super League T20 cricket tournament, an initiative touted as a major step forward for the country’s sports tourism reputation.

While the administration has proudly supported the project, President Ali’s address to Parliament notably failed to mention anything about the tournament’s funding. This omission has raised eyebrows, especially given the substantial financial backing required for such a high-profile event.

Transparency advocates have called on the government to provide a clearer breakdown of the funds allocated to the Global Super League and how these investments align with the broader national sports strategy.

They argue that while the tournament will likely bring international attention to Guyana, it’s essential that the funds be properly accounted for and not diverted away from grassroots sports development.

A BALANCING ACT

President Ali’s sports development agenda presents both tremendous promise and significant challenges.

On the one hand, the sheer scale of the investments and the long-term vision of transforming Guyana into a hub for athletic excellence are commendable. Guyana is slowly but surely establishing itself as a nation that values its athletes, providing them with the necessary infrastructure to thrive both locally and internationally.

On the other hand, the slothful pace of certain projects and the lack of transparency in how funds are being managed cast a shadow over the administration’s achievements.

The ball, as they say, is now in the government’s court.