Over $3B in expired drugs disposed of between Jan.2023 and June 2024 – AG Report

– Health Ministry clarifies drugs date back to before 2022

Kaieteur News – Over $3B in drugs were expired and disposed of by the Ministry of Health, the Auditor General’s (AG) 2023 Report revealed.

According to the report, the drugs valued $3.228 billion expired between January 2023 and June 2024, but according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Friday, the drugs expired before 2022. The report noted that a quantity of the drugs valued $2.332 billion was still on hand to be disposed of as of July 2024.

The AG’s Office stated that a register of expired drugs was not presented for audit examination. However, the ministry provided lists containing expired drugs disposed and those on hand to be disposed of at its Diamond and Ruimveldt Materials Management Unit (MMU) locations.

In response to the AG’s observation, the Health Ministry acknowledged the findings.

The Audit Office recommended that the ministry “undertake a survey to determine the realistic needs of pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies at these Institutions and ensure the proper storage of Drugs and Medical Supplies in order to reduce losses through expiration or improper storage.”

Further, the office recommended that the ministry ensures the disposal of all expired drugs is executed in accordance with the Food and Drug Regulations.

It is important to note that when the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration assumed office in 2020, $742 million worth of expired drugs that were procured under the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) government were destroyed and disposed of.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony assured at that time that moving forward efforts would have been made to ensure that the procurement process is better managed. He said once properly managed, the ministry would be in a better position to minimize wastage.

The Auditor General’s Office has over the years been flagging the millions of dollars’ worth of expired drugs that were disposed of.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health on Friday clarified that the expired medications, medical supplies, and laboratory supplies in question date back to before 2022 and, in some instances, were from 2019 and beyond.

These, however, are now being responsibly disposed of by national and international safety protocols.

“For the medications bought in 2023, $12,546,000 expired or 0.1%; similarly, for 2024, $13,471,899 expired or 0.06%,” The Ministry stated.

Clarifying what was reported, the Ministry said the drugs referenced were procured and stocked primarily before 2019 and during the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that they have since expired due to various factors, including changes in medical needs, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and new treatment protocols.

“The Ministry has been engaged in an ongoing process of identifying and safely disposing of these outdated medications to ensure that only viable, effective drugs are available for use. Regular audits are conducted to monitor pharmaceutical stocks, and efforts are underway to strengthen the supply chain management system,” the agency expressed.