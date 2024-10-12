Le Ressouvenir pensioner killed in accident

Kaieteur News – Eighty-five-year-old Stephen Correia lost his life in an accident along the Le Ressouvenir public road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday morning.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement revealed that Correia of Le Ressouvenir was riding on the public road when he ended up in the path of motor car PAG 7093, which was being driven by 58-year-old Garfield Hoppie, a carpenter of La Bonne Intention (LBI).

According to police reports, the vehicle was traveling west along the southern carriageway of the Le Ressouvenir public road, reportedly at a fast speed when Correia attempted to cross from south to north. The pensioner was struck by the motor car.

Correia sustained injuries to his left hand, left ankle, and other parts of his body. Public-spirited citizens assisted in picking him up in a semi-conscious state, after which he was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Moreover, police said that the driver of the car was arrested and is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Correia’s body is at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.