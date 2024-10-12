Guyanese athletes aiming to improve medals haul

2024 CAC Body Building & Fitness c/ships…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese athletes scheduled to appear at the 2024 Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Body Building & Finess Championships slated to be staged right here at the National Cultural Centre have all been expressing confidence of making this country proud.

The c/ships to be held on October 19-20 will attract over 250 participants from 20 countries as they battle each other for supremacy and the overwhelming feedback from the local contingent is that they are taking no prisoners in their quest to secure top honours.

Three such athletes are Christina Ramsammy, Julio Sinclair and Yusuf Khan, who have all signalled their intent on upstaging their regional rivals.

Ramsammy, who will be competing in the Bikini category, said that even though she was sidelined from training for almost two and a half months due to a back injury, she has returned to the gym and feels great to be back.

“I had a rough start after injuring my back, but despite that I was able to get back on track and working hard in trying to surpass my last showing,” Ramsammy divulged.

She revealed that she is ahead of schedule and the little time she has left is being used ti fine tune her work of art (Physique).

Ramsammy has so far competed twice at the CAC before finishing second in 2022 and seventh last year so she will be eager to improve on her last performance.

Working under the tutelage of her husband and coach (3-times Mr. Guyana Darious Ramsammy), she opined that this was the best shape she’s in and cannot wait to take the stage in front of the home fans.

“I cannot wait to hear my fellow Guyanese screaming down their support for us and I believe that we will get the kind of support of all Guyana beyond our wildest dreams,” Ramsammy felt.

She said the growth of the sport is undeniable, according to her more and more athletes are gravitating to the sport so the future seems bright.

Meanwhile, both Sinclair and Khan exuded similar confidence of doing well at the c/ships.

Sinclair, a two-time medallist in the Body Building category, having won gold in 2022 and silver in 2023 will no doubt be eyeing gold in front of the home crowd.

He too disclosed that training has been going well and competing in from of home fans have given him an added impetus to train hard to exceed last year’s result.

Khan was similarly complementary about his training and confidence ahead of the big event.

He said the mere fact that he could represent his country at the most prestigious body building competitions in the Region is added incentive for him to produce an outstanding performance.

“I have a few more days to get dialled in, my preparations have been good and going according to plan, and I must commend my fellow teammates who’ve all been very supportive in their guidance and advice throughout the journey,” Khan said.

He expressed thanks to the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, the National Sports Commission, the Guyana Olympic Association and all the other corporate entities that have contributed tomaking the championships a reality.