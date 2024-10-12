Guatemala tame Golden Jaguars 3-1 in CONCACAF Nations League clash

Kaieteur Sports – In a spirited encounter at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, Guyana’s senior men’s national team, the Golden Jaguars, fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of a dominant Guatemala side.

The match, held last evening, marked Guyana’s second loss in the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League A campaign, while Guatemala maintained their unbeaten streak, asserting their control in the group.

The Guatemalan squad, riding high on confidence from previous results, opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Oscar Santis capitalized on a defensive lapse by the Golden Jaguars.

Santis, known for his quick footwork and sharp finishing, found the back of the net with a well-placed shot, silencing the home crowd early in the first half.

Despite the early setback, Guyana was determined not to let the game slip away. The Golden Jaguars, driven by the energy of their supporters, clawed their way back into the match.

In the 31st minute, midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna, a pivotal figure in Guyana’s squad, showed his composure and skill by scoring a crucial equalizer.

Duke-McKenna’s strike electrified the stadium, giving the home side renewed hope as they headed into halftime with the score locked at 1-1.

However, the second half belonged to Guatemala.

They came out with renewed vigor and pressed the Golden Jaguars deep into their own half.

In the 61st minute, Guatemala took the lead once again, this time courtesy of Oscar Castellanos. Castellanos’s well-timed run and precise finish past Guyana’s goalkeeper, Quillan Roberts, put the visitors ahead 2-1, shifting the momentum firmly in their favour.

Guyana struggled to regain their composure as Guatemala continued to pile on the pressure.

The defensive unit of Leo Lovell, Jalen Jones, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, and Ryan Hackett worked tirelessly to keep the Guatemalan attack at bay, but they were eventually undone again. In the 68th minute, Oscar Santis completed his brace, scoring Guatemala’s third goal and effectively sealing the win.

Despite flashes of individual brilliance, particularly from Guyana’s rising star Omari Glasgow and the ever-reliable Liam Gordon, the Golden Jaguars couldn’t find a way back into the match.

Guatemala’s defence, marshaled by captain José Pinto and the steadfast Nicholas Samayoa, held firm, denying Guyana any real chances to mount a comeback.

Guatemala fielded a balanced lineup with Nicholas Hagen commanding the goal and a defensive backline featuring José Ardon, Samayoa, and Pinto. Their midfield, orchestrated by Rubio Méndez and Nathaniel Galindo, provided the link-up play that allowed Santis and Castellanos to flourish in attack.

On the Guyanese side, Quillan Roberts was called into action multiple times but couldn’t keep out the Guatemalan onslaught.

The Golden Jaguars started with a relatively young squad, including promising talents like Isaiah Jones and Colin Nelson, alongside key players such as Duke-McKenna and Moriah-Welsh, who tried to assert control in midfield.

This latest defeat continues a challenging history for the Golden Jaguars in their encounters with Guatemala.

Over the years, Guyana has struggled to find success against the Central American side.

With this 3-1 loss, Guatemala extends their dominance in the head-to-head record between the two nations, leaving Guyana still searching for their first win in this matchup.

Despite the disappointment, the Golden Jaguars must now turn their attention to their next challenge, a crucial away fixture against Suriname on October 14.

This match will be another tough test for Guyana as they seek to bounce back and regain momentum in their Nations League campaign.