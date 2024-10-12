GGA crosses borders to further strengthen golf competition

Kaieteur Sports – The game of golf, which under the auspices of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf Academy has grown in leaps and bounds in Guyana over the past few years, is now being reinvigorated in Suriname thanks to the efforts of the GGA’s executive team and volunteers.

According to Aleem Hussain President Guyana Golf Association, “We must ensure that there is strong Competition to challenge the thousands of new Guyanese golfers being developed, so this partnership with the Surinamese schools and police department will, in our opinion open more cross border sports tourism and tournaments.”

Though the primary focus of traveling to Suriname was to take part in the annual DSB Invitational Golf Championship hosted by The Golfclub Paramaribo, Hussain, Monnaf Arjune, Roy and Sabi Dhori and Philip Haynes took time away from the tournament to engage students from J.H.N Polanenschool #1 and #2 along with dozens of Police Officers from all districts in Paramaribo.

“The response from students, PE teachers, and Head Teachers and the police officers was absolutely amazing and the intensity shown in the mini putting competition video well for future competition,” said Monnaf Arjune.

Head Teachers Ms. Krak and Ms. Wongso expressed their gratitude for the donation of equipment and balls, “from the excitement demonstrated by the children, we will definitely be including golf as a part of their PE activities and we are grateful to Mr. Hussain and his team who traveled all the way here to include our schools in the golf programme.”

The focus for the team will now shift to the weekend in an attempt to secure top place finishes for Guyana.