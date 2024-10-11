Over 100 persons charged for traffic offences in 24 hours- Police

Kaieteur News – One hundred and three traffic offences were recorded on Wednesday by traffic police during a traffic enforcement exercise, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said via its ‘Radio Eve Leary’ station.

According to the report, many tickets were issues to offenders and many are set to appear in court to answer their charges. The Traffic Department said that three persons were charged with dangerous driving and another three for obscure identification marks.

Other charges included driving without a muffler (silencer), uncertified motor vehicles, unlicensed motor vehicles, uninsured motor vehicles and failure to produce a drivers’ licence.

Additionally, two persons were charged with breaching traffic light signals while 27 persons were charged for driving with tinted windows and 62 for leaving their vehicles in a dangerous position.

“The effort continues, as many motorists show a disregard for road rules and signs,” the police stated in the report.

There has been an increased presence of traffic police on the streets in a bid to clamp down on road rage and accidents, particularly fatalities.