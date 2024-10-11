Latest update October 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man on $150k bail for allegedly raping minor

Oct 11, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old miner was placed on $150,000 bail, on Thursday when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court to answer to a rape charge.

Shawn Ceasar

Shawn Ceasar

The accused, Shawn Caesar, was accused of raping a child under the age of 16. He made his first court appearance before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed, at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to enter a plea.

Caesar is scheduled to return to court on October 25, 2024.

 

 

