Loss of a Caribbean icon in amateur boxing – Terrence Poole MS laid to rest

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The National Gymnasium, once alive with the sounds of gloves pounding heavy bags and the cheers of conquering boxers, was solemnly transformed yesterday into a venue of tribute and remembrance for the late boxing coach, Terrence Poole MS.

A weight of sorrow hung in the air over the packed venue on Mandela Avenue, as dignitaries from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), representatives from boxing boards across the Caribbean, Minister of Sports Charles Ramson, and a delegation from the National Sports Commission, led by Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, gathered to honour the man who had dedicated his life to boxing and service to his country.

The loss of Poole, celebrated as one of the Caribbean’s finest boxing coaches and a towering figure in Guyanese sports, was deeply felt by all in attendance.

Beyond the mourners, his legacy resonated in the hearts of the athletes he coached, the soldiers he led, and the family he cherished as a devoted father of eight children.

In his moving tribute, Minister of Sports Charles Ramson captured the essence of Poole’s life and character. “Terrence was more than just a coach,” Ramson began, his voice heavy with emotion.

“He was a mentor, a father figure to many, and a beacon of dedication. His passion gave life to boxing in Guyana, and his contributions will never be forgotten,” Minister Ramson said.

Minister Ramson went on to assure those gathered that the Government of Guyana would do everything necessary to preserve Poole’s legacy and ensure that his profound impact on the sport would live on.

Ramson highlighted that Poole’s unwavering commitment to service and discipline was forged during his years with the Guyana Defence Force.

It was in the GDF, Ramson noted, that Poole honed the perseverance and rigor that shaped his approach to coaching and mentoring, ultimately transforming him into a figure of admiration and respect.

Lieutenant Colonel Eon Murray, speaking on behalf of the GDF, painted a vivid picture of Poole’s career as a soldier, stating that the Three Star boxing coach was the embodiment of the soldier’s creed.

Murray said Poole’s dedication to both his country and his sport was unparalleled. Representing Guyana at numerous regional and global events, both as a soldier and as a boxer, Terrence left an indelible mark on the world stage.

As the ceremony continued, personal reflections highlighted Poole’s deep connection to boxing and the athletes whose lives he transformed.

Steve Ninvalle, Director of Sport and President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), spoke with gratitude for the impact Poole had on his own career.

“It was Terrence who first brought me into the administrative side of boxing,” Ninvalle recalled. “He saw potential in me that I hadn’t even realized. Without his guidance and insistence, I would not be where I am today. His contributions to the GBA and to Guyana’s boxing fraternity are immeasurable.”

Many of Poole’s protégés, some of whom had gone on to become national and international champions, shared their memories of his strict but nurturing approach.

They spoke of a man who never wavered in his belief that discipline was the foundation of success in the ring.

The presence of so many high-ranking officials from the GDF, regional boxing boards, and the Ministry of Sport underscored the far-reaching impact of Poole’s life and work.

As the service drew to a close, the gymnasium, now quiet, stood as a poignant symbol of the void left by Poole’s passing. But amidst the silence was the reminder of the indelible mark he had made on boxing, the GDF, and the nation of Guyana.